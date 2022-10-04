Growing Government Deficits: Not What The Federal Reserve Needs

Oct. 05, 2022 10:56 AM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ4 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.73K Followers

Summary

  • The federal government continues to borrow and it continues to justify additional borrowings because interest rates are so low.
  • In such an environment, it is possible that interest payments on U.S. debt may grow to exceed national defense expenditures later this decade.
  • National debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product is now double what it was in 2008, going from about 60 percent then to over 120 percent now.
  • Furthermore, there seems to be little concern in Washington over the fact that fiscal policy is stimulating the economy while the Federal Reserve wants to deflate it.
  • The federal government needs to get its priorities in order!

Man Holding Magnifying Glass Looks At Interest Rates

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

I am a bank loan officer.

Someone that wants to borrow some money comes to me, proposing to borrow a substantial amount of money.

This person's income is less than the expenses the person is now responsible for, and this will continue to be the potential borrower's position going forward.

I ask the person why I should lend them the money when they seem to be getting further and further into debt with no end to the borrowing in sight.

The answer I get:

"With interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."

Whoa! Where do I go with this?

In this case, however, the potential borrower is none other than Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary. The incident is reported in the New York Times.

The situation. Ms. Yellen is being interviewed for confirmation to the position she now holds in the government by Congress.

"Neither the president-elect nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country's debt burden."

"But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."

Low interest rates are fine if you never have to refinance your debt.

But that is not the case for the U.S. government.

The Problem

Brian Riedl is quoted in response in the New York Times article. Mr. Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute:

"The United States was unwise to make long-term debt commitments based on short-term, adjustable interest rates."

"Adding new debt as interest rates rise would be pouring fuel on a fiscal fire."

In summary, Mr. Riedl adds:

"Basically, Washington has engaged in a long-term debt spree and been fortunate to be bailed out by low interest rates up to this point."

"But the Treasury never locked in those low rates long term, and now rising rates may collide with that escalating debt with horribly expensive results."

As a bank lender, as a bank CEO, I cannot conceive of my bank making a loan to someone just because interest rates are at historic lows.

That is absurd!

But that is what the government has been doing for about 15 years now.

Take a look at my recent post.

The Future

"Higher rates could add an additional $1.0 trillion to what the federal government spends on interest payments this decade, according to Peterson Foundation estimates."

"That is on top of the record $8.1 trillion in debt costs that the Congressional Budget Office projected in May."

It should be noted, that payments of interest on the federal debt could exceed government expenditures on national defense by 2029.

And, things do not stand still.

All this rush has come about since the Great Recession.

This is documented in another of my recent posts.

One eye-opening fact is that the national debt as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product has gone from 60 percent in 2008 to more than 120 percent currently.

And, again, the justification given by many economists as well as politicians is,

"Well, interest rates are so low."

Get real.

The Biden administration policies have added nearly $5.0 trillion to deficits since it took over Washington, D. C.

Some of the projections I have seen are really scary.

The talk about how this administration has brought down the deficit is all paperwork.

The deficits are going to increase in the near future. Interest costs are going up and no one really knows how far they will increase.

Then there are world affairs, Ukraine is not paid for, and what about the Chinese and Taiwan?

And, the deficits are going to increase just at the time the Federal Reserve is attempting to tighten up on monetary policy.

Seems like the government's fiscal policy should be moving in the same direction that the government's monetary policy is moving.

Good luck!

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.73K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.