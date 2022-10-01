Media coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict focuses on events and stories, given its focus on reporting the facts, the media doesn't really analyze what will happen next. Hence the market appears to be surprised by events that aren't really surprising, e.g. Russia's weaponization of natural gas or the recent mobilization. As the conflict is not going well for Russia, it's reasonable to expect they would up the ante - just because people make bad decisions doesn't mean they roll over and give up. The upping of this ante has profound impacts on the stock market and is a major factor driving many important factors (e.g. inflation, supply chain worries etc.) So it is worth considering, what's possible to happen next and how does the investor deal with this?
The situation Russia (or rather, Putin) is in right now is akin to a player in a poker tourney with a small stack of chips remaining while the blinds keep increasing:
In such a situation, what would you do?
Faced with such a position, it would only be logical for the player to try to play aggressive - even if the odds aren't good, it beats doing nothing and getting bled to death. Maybe you get to steal some blinds or even get to flop a full house and get to stay in the game. Oh by the way, there's no honorably exit to call it quits from this poker match for this player, for him it is essentially a deathmatch.
If we shift from the poker analogy to the situation in Europe right now, what do we see and what might happen?
#1: Natural gas embargo is not working: The natural gas embargo has wreaked havoc across Europe but the Europeans have held fast and are now working on substituting other sources of energy. Europe can probably survive the energy crisis - compared with the years during and after WWII which were far worse, a year or two of adjusting energy sources is going to be painful and inconvenient but unlikely to be lethal. In several years, US and Qatar LNG exports to Europe will be able to supplant for most Russian gas, and Europe is exploring nuclear, oil, coal and just about anything that can breathe steam.
#2 Combat situation is not looking favorable: Russia ups the ante by mobilizing but Ukraine is receiving just about unlimited supplies from the US (including the "Lend-Lease" act that went into effect on October 1 and allows the US to provide more supplies faster).
#3 Price cap on Russian oil exports: G7 nations agreed in principle to enforce a price cap on Russian oil exports and news this week suggests they are going to go work on the details this week. This may severely restrict Russian oil revenues.
#4 Sanctions and embargos mean Russian supplies (including inputs for armaments such as chips) are facing shortages as well, so time is not on its side. The Western allies see that things are not going well for Russia and are putting maximum pressure on Russia from all fronts. Given that rolling over is not an option, it would not be surprising if Russia tried a different gambit.
#5 From the US perspective, there is no reason to negotiate and Russia knows this: unlike all the Cold War crises, everything is going well and it's in a position of strength, barely expending much except some armaments in its inventory and a few billion dollars here and there to tie down a (previously) much feared nemesis. From a purely realpolitik perspective (without taking into account humanitarian considerations), the ROI on the current crisis is reaching infinity and in the endgame the US may be able to achieve a level of relative strength against Russia what trillions spent in the Cold War could not achieve. Russia knows this, so there's unlikely to be any fruitful negotiation in the current status quo.
Faced with the above, from Russia's perspective, it needs to create a new bargaining chip. Other than nuclear Armageddon (which is decidedly distasteful due to potentially mutually assured destruction implications), the more actionable option would be to vastly reduce oil exports, therefore weaponizing oil in a way similar to natural gas. This might have seemed as outlandish as James Bond movies in the past, but given the Nordstream explosion the past week, anything seems to be fair game as both sides engage in a struggle.
At $90/barrel and roughly 100 million bpd global consumption, roughly $3 trillion of oil is used around the world each year. If Russian exports of crude oil and products, currently at 8 million bpd, are reduced by 25% or 50%, oil could surge a mindboggling amount (it would be difficult to tell how much they would surge by, but the oil crisis of 1973 saw a quadrupling of oil prices):
At this stage, this is still a "low likelihood event" and would still be a black swan. But if such an Russian oil embargo occurred, what should investors do?
If we look at the 1970s, which are often thought of as a bad period for equities, it may be a good reference point.
The 1970s were often remembered as a period of stagnation - the economy was in stagflation and there were multiple oil crises and this and that. But for investors with a long term horizon and no leverage, it wasn't that terrible, all investors had to do was:
If you were an individual investor that said "I'm not going to bother guessing what OPEC might or might not do, I'll just buy and hold for the long term", as long as you held the right equities, they didn't do too poorly.
Below are stock prices of Exxon, Kellogg, Caterpillar, Ford and IBM from 1973 to 1985.
Note: IBM is on the right axis, the other equities are on the left axis
Prices are adjusted for splits and dividends.
A simpler comparison of each stock over the years shown below:
XOM did fairly well, holding its value as energy stocks did well throughout the crisis. XOM even did well throughout to 1985 despite lower oil prices. K and IBM did fairly well even comparing 1982 and 1973, as they almost doubled despite a decade of malaise, which isn't the greatest thing considering a decade of inflation, but still, given the circumstances, no principal loss suffered despite holding from the peak is not too bad.
|
Closing price
|
Oct 1 1973
|
Oct 3 1977
|
Oct 4 1982
|
Oct 7 1985
|
XOM
|
0.32
|
0.41
|
0.76
|
1.77
|
K
|
0.65
|
1.04
|
1.23
|
2.7
|
CAT
|
2.35
|
2.56
|
1.71
|
1.98
|
F
|
0.26
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
0.76
|
IBM
|
3.8
|
4.24
|
6.91
|
11.86
Source: Yahoo finance
