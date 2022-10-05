August Trade Deficit At $67.4B, Beats Forecast

Summary

  • The U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services is published monthly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis; reports include revisions that go back several months.
  • This report details U.S. exports and imports of goods and services.
  • The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.4 billion in August, down $3.1 billion from $70.5 billion in July, revised.

Pile of Trade Deficits Buttons With US Flag, 3d illustration

cbies

By Jill Mislinski

The U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, also known as the FT-900, is published monthly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis with data going back to 1992. The monthly reports include revisions that go back several months. This report details U.S. exports and imports of goods and services.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.4 billion in August, down $3.1 billion from $70.5 billion in July, revised.

The headline number of -67.4B was better than the -67.70B Investing.com forecast.

August Trade Deficit At $67.4B, Beats Forecast

Here is a snapshot that gives a better sense of the extreme volatility of this indicator.

August Trade Deficit At $67.4B, Beats Forecast

Original Post

This article was written by

Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

