I'm taking my Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) allocation back up again around ~$51. There's roughly 6.2% upside. That's too much in my view, but there's a reason for the big spread. A lot of arbs have bought this in the $30's and they are sitting on big profits. Why risk these large profits for the few dollars that are left? I think these dollars are pretty attractive because there is likely not a lot of time before you get these and Musk is publicly recommitting.
One of the reasons there's a large spread is because Musk has behaved quite badly. He tried to terminate the deal without any real grounds. Now, he's conceding but in a way that's unacceptable to Twitter. Twitter won't want to stay the lawsuit merely because he *again* promises to close the deal. They've been there before. Twitter is likely to go full steam ahead unless he makes some real tangible commitments that put the proverbial handcuffs on him.
It is very reasonable for Elon Musk to concede here because the way the preparations for the trial are going his chances are extremely limited. This also allows him to avoid a deposition later this week. It also prevents more of his dirty laundry (private emails and other communications) getting aired.
It also allows him to save face. It looks better for Musk if he changes his minds and goes ahead with the deal instead of the judge forcing him to put up the money. If he wants to promote Twitter once he owns it, it doesn't work as well if the thing was forced on him. He's already spinning a positive narrative around the X-app in tweets talking positively about the future of Twitter
"Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted Tuesday evening - referring to his previous idea for creating something of a Twitter rival using his currently inactive X.com Internet domain.
Responding to a user who suggested it would be easier to start X from scratch, Musk said "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong" - reiterating a point of view he expressed in August.
Because he's spinning that positive narrative, I doubt the latest letter committing to the deal is a head-fake. It would really hurt his reputation and it doesn't really help in any circumstance. It is too public and he's committing too much.
I'm reading the event path like this:
At $52 there's 4.23% upside. But at $51 there's over 6% upside. It is very hard for me to see how this could possibly not close from here on out. The most likely outcome buying this here at $52 seems to be a 6.2% return before the end of 2022. Now Musk has changed his mind again, he could move fast. He's known to move fast and as this is ongoing lawyers are working at his expense on both sides of the deal. He's obviously interested in staying the trial, both companies have loads of lawyers on this deal, so things could happen fairly quickly. I cut my position in half at ~$53 but I've built it back up at $52 getting more comfortable about Musk's intent from here on out.
This article was written by
I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.
Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.
I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p$ker (I'm not that immature but the real word gets censored) professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
