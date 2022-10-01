NicoElNino

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical software company Model N (MODN). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 6/27 the stock gained 36.04%.

MODN Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

22.63+ Weighted Alpha

5.35% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 19.148% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.18%

Technical support level at 34.52

Recently traded at 34.71 with 50 day moving average of 30.41

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.30 billion

Revenue expected to increase 12.40% this year and another 11.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 31.50% this year, an additional 8.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 100.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 10 to 2 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors split 1 to 1

Analysts price targets from 33.00 to 39.00 with an average of 35.86

2,390 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Application Software

Ranked Overall

1492 out of 4702

Ranked in Sector

180 out of 639

Ranked in Industry

39 out of 202

Quant ratings beat the market »