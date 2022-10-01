Model N: Medical Software Solutions

Oct. 05, 2022 6:11 PM ETMODN
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 11 new highs and up 19.48% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from 33.00 to 39.00.

Agile software development with developer using Kanban board framework methodology on computer. Lean project management tool for fast changes, customer oriented, incremental work, iterative process.

NicoElNino

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical software company Model N (MODN). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 6/27 the stock gained 36.04%.

MODN Model N

MODN Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 22.63+ Weighted Alpha
  • 5.35% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 11 new highs and up 19.148% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.18%
  • Technical support level at 34.52
  • Recently traded at 34.71 with 50 day moving average of 30.41

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.30 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 12.40% this year and another 11.40% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 31.50% this year, an additional 8.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 100.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 10 to 2 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors split 1 to 1
  • Analysts price targets from 33.00 to 39.00 with an average of 35.86
  • 2,390 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 4.37
Quant Hold 3.26

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D- D
Growth C- C D
Profitability C+ C C-
Momentum A+ B+ C
Revisions B B- A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Application Software

Ranked Overall

1492 out of 4702

Ranked in Sector

180 out of 639

Ranked in Industry

39 out of 202

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.