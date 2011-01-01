Rasi Bhadramani

After the third consecutive 75 basis-point interest rate hike, rising inflationary concerns, growing fears of a recession, a steadfast commitment by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, and a nascent European energy crisis related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, equity and fixed income securities once again suffered sharp declines during the quarter, with equity mutual funds posting their worst September returns since 2011.

For Q3 2022, the average equity fund suffered a 5.89% loss - bringing the year-to-date beatdown to a disappointing 23.47% decline. Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Alternative Funds macro-classification (-0.81%) outpaced or mitigated losses better than the other six major equity groups for the second consecutive quarter. For September, the average equity fund declined 8.72%—its largest monthly loss since March 2020.

For the quarter, only six of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, only 6.44% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the third quarter and September performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.