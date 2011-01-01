Equity Funds Post Their Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss, Declining 5.89% For Q3 2022

Summary

  • For Q3 2022, equity funds (-5.89% on average) posted their third consecutive quarterly loss.
  • Lipper’s Alternative Equity Funds macro classification (-0.81%) mitigated losses better than the other six broad-based equity groups.
  • Dedicated Short Bias Funds (+6.45%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe for Q3.
  • China Region Funds chalked up the largest losses in the equity universe, declining 21.44% for the quarter.
  • The average equity fund is down 23.47% year to date, after suffering its largest September decline since 2011.

Stock market depression concept

Rasi Bhadramani

After the third consecutive 75 basis-point interest rate hike, rising inflationary concerns, growing fears of a recession, a steadfast commitment by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, and a nascent European energy crisis related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, equity and fixed income securities once again suffered sharp declines during the quarter, with equity mutual funds posting their worst September returns since 2011.

For Q3 2022, the average equity fund suffered a 5.89% loss - bringing the year-to-date beatdown to a disappointing 23.47% decline. Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Alternative Funds macro-classification (-0.81%) outpaced or mitigated losses better than the other six major equity groups for the second consecutive quarter. For September, the average equity fund declined 8.72%—its largest monthly loss since March 2020.

For the quarter, only six of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, only 6.44% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the third quarter and September performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

