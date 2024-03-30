Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
This article comes from an alert I sent to subscribers. I want to share why we swapped between two similar shares. If you haven't seen our alerts before, the layout may seem a bit different. This is the format I found most efficient for relaying our trades.
Our goal is to maximize the value of our portfolio. We don't have unlimited cash because our portfolio has to exist in reality. That means making some tough choices and sometimes selling a share we don't really want to sell. This is one of those cases where we gave up a very good deal to get an even better deal. This is an ongoing process. When we get a better opportunity, we would be happy to change again.
The total transaction values are very similar as this move was intended to reallocate within the portfolio.
Other viable options for buyers include CIM-C (CIM.PC) and CIM-D (CIM.PD). Either would've met my goals well. These are also deep within our target buying ranges.
Sometimes we get the opportunity to swap between relatively similar preferred shares at attractive ratios. While MFA-C still looks much too cheap, the CIM fixed-to-floating preferred shares had a clear edge.
CIM-B had a slightly lower share price despite offering
Consequently, it's no surprise it also offered a larger discount to our target prices (22% vs 27%).
For this chart, I want to use a simple price comparison. Shares may have a slightly different ex-dividend date (though it's very close), but the chart is very simple to read:
When looking at the price per share, MFA-C usually has a lower share price than any of the fixed-to-floating preferred shares. The same scenario was also true during the pandemic and just prior to the pandemic (MFA-C was issued just before it).
We told investors for many months that MFA-C was the better deal. That the price disparity between shares was simply too large. The market refused to agree, up until about two weeks ago. Then it overcorrected and we ended up with a great opportunity to make this swap.
The idea was first called out in chat by a REIT Forum member who noticed that MFA-C was trading above the CIM preferred shares in a very unusual move. He was precisely right. This was a nice opportunity to swap.
These trades went through our tax-advantaged accounts. No benefit for a capital loss, but no penalty if we take capital gains later. We may get another opportunity to swap between shares in the future and we like to make those trades without considering any tax consequences.
We previously provided a brief guide on utilizing tax-advantaged accounts.
I used several smaller trades to move the position to reduce the risk of being unable to complete the second side of the trade.
Yeah, it took quite a few trades to move that many shares. They were also spread across different tax-advantaged accounts. For Schwab, that's a solo 401k, traditional IRA, and Roth IRA.
Thanks to buying so many shares at such a low price, we ended up with a net profit of about $500. That's better than expected given the carnage in the sector lately.
However, the real purpose of this trade was simply to exchange our MFA-C for CIM-B.
Shares bumped higher while preparing the article for this trade alert, but CIM-D hasn't bumped as much as CIM-B. Consequently, CIM-D looks like a superior choice at the moment.
MFA-C is still cheap with a big discount to our target prices. However, the CIM fixed-to-floating preferred shares offered an even bigger discount. The disparity grew to the extent that CIM-B traded slightly below MFA-C.
For several months we argued that the gap between the shares was too wide as CIM-B costs about $2.00 more than MFA-C on average. When MFA-C outperformed (thanks to the CIM preferred shares plunging), it created a material shift in the relative values.
Previously the market was valuing my 3,591 shares of MFA-C as being worth about 3,294 shares of CIM-B. I felt MFA-C was better in that case.
However, today the market felt 3,591 shares of MFA-C was worth 3,616 shares of CIM-B. In that case, I would rather have the CIM-B.
Since sending out the alert above, CIM-B rallied and MFA-C declined. The gap between the two share prices (currently $1.24) is still lower than average by historical standards (around $2.00), but it was in clear homerun territory for the trade (negative $.13).
We're not emotionally invested in CIM-B. We are not attached to the shares in any way. When we have a better option for where to deploy the capital, we are perfectly fine with making that trade. While the market is pretty rough today, we're simply looking to maximize our positions.
We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:
Type of REIT or BDC
|
Residential Agency
|
Residential Hybrid
|
Residential Originator and Servicer
|
Commercial
|
BDC
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$19.35
|
FTF
|
8.90%
|
6.88%
|
10.45%
|
4/15/2024
|
$8.23
|
$23.71
|
Floating
|
9.35%
|
8.85%
|
9.35%
|
11/4/2022
|
$1.42
|
$20.30
|
FTF
|
8.02%
|
6.50%
|
10.77%
|
10/15/2024
|
$7.96
|
$19.42
|
FTF
|
7.90%
|
6.13%
|
10.88%
|
4/15/2025
|
$9.41
|
$21.07
|
FTF
|
9.28%
|
7.75%
|
10.00%
|
10/15/2027
|
$13.78
|
$24.10
|
Floating
|
9.14%
|
8.73%
|
9.14%
|
11/4/2022
|
$1.11
|
$21.37
|
FTF
|
7.66%
|
6.50%
|
9.33%
|
3/31/2023
|
$4.44
|
$22.41
|
FTF
|
7.59%
|
6.75%
|
9.81%
|
6/30/2024
|
$5.54
|
$18.93
|
9.29%
|
7.00%
|
9.29%
|
1/28/2025
|
$10.16
|
$22.04
|
FTF
|
7.84%
|
6.90%
|
10.45%
|
4/15/2025
|
$7.27
|
$17.86
|
10.52%
|
7.50%
|
10.52%
|
11/4/2022
|
$7.24
|
$19.57
|
FTF
|
8.64%
|
6.75%
|
11.43%
|
10/30/2024
|
$8.88
|
$20.15
|
FTF
|
9.51%
|
7.50%
|
12.10%
|
8/15/2024
|
$8.62
|
$19.00
|
FTF
|
9.58%
|
7.13%
|
12.62%
|
8/15/2024
|
$9.58
|
$17.82
|
FTF
|
9.13%
|
6.38%
|
12.48%
|
2/15/2025
|
$11.19
|
$19.02
|
FTF
|
9.40%
|
7.00%
|
13.67%
|
11/15/2026
|
$13.44
|
$20.16
|
FTF
|
10.18%
|
8.13%
|
11.99%
|
3/15/2024
|
$7.89
|
$19.50
|
FTF
|
10.36%
|
8.00%
|
12.60%
|
6/15/2024
|
$9.00
|
$16.88
|
10.10%
|
6.75%
|
10.10%
|
8/24/2026
|
$14.77
|
$23.90
|
Bond
|
7.11%
|
6.75%
|
7.11%
|
11/4/2022
|
$1.32
|
$23.05
|
Bond
|
6.61%
|
6.00%
|
6.61%
|
8/1/2023
|
$3.45
|
$18.10
|
11.17%
|
8.00%
|
11.17%
|
11/4/2022
|
$7.18
|
$18.41
|
FTF
|
10.98%
|
8.00%
|
13.08%
|
3/30/2024
|
$9.67
|
$17.13
|
FTF
|
11.44%
|
7.75%
|
12.52%
|
9/30/2025
|
$13.77
|
$17.35
|
FTF
|
11.66%
|
8.00%
|
13.29%
|
03/30/2024
|
$10.73
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$19.27
|
FTF
|
10.81%
|
8.13%
|
12.51%
|
04/27/2027
|
$15.39
|
$18.18
|
FTF
|
10.75%
|
7.63%
|
12.82%
|
07/27/2027
|
$16.36
|
$17.80
|
FTF
|
10.44%
|
7.25%
|
12.60%
|
1/27/2025
|
$11.74
|
$18.11
|
10.45%
|
7.50%
|
10.45%
|
11/4/2022
|
$7.07
|
$17.17
|
FTF
|
9.55%
|
6.50%
|
13.34%
|
3/31/2025
|
$11.90
|
$20.35
|
FTF
|
8.61%
|
7.00%
|
11.77%
|
11/30/2026
|
$11.86
|
$19.65
|
10.45%
|
8.20%
|
10.45%
|
11/4/2022
|
$5.38
|
$19.25
|
FTF
|
10.73%
|
8.25%
|
12.19%
|
4/15/2024
|
$8.77
|
$17.75
|
FTF
|
11.03%
|
7.75%
|
12.70%
|
12/27/2024
|
$11.64
|
$17.78
|
FTF
|
10.65%
|
7.50%
|
12.82%
|
9/27/2027
|
$16.62
|
$17.80
|
FTF
|
11.08%
|
7.88%
|
14.31%
|
1/15/2025
|
$11.63
|
$18.28
|
FTF
|
10.96%
|
8.00%
|
12.93%
|
10/15/2027
|
$16.72
|
$15.75
|
FTF
|
10.93%
|
6.88%
|
15.70%
|
10/15/2026
|
$16.12
|
$15.52
|
11.30%
|
7.00%
|
11.30%
|
1/15/2027
|
$16.92
|
$16.05
|
10.97%
|
7.00%
|
10.97%
|
11/4/2022
|
$9.05
|
$18.99
|
FTF
|
10.93%
|
8.25%
|
12.46%
|
3/30/2024
|
$9.02
|
$14.78
|
14.15%
|
8.25%
|
14.15%
|
11/4/2022
|
$10.45
|
$13.97
|
14.52%
|
8.00%
|
14.52%
|
11/4/2022
|
$11.26
|
$14.18
|
FTF
|
14.31%
|
8.00%
|
18.27%
|
9/17/2024
|
$14.79
|
$21.27
|
FTF
|
10.15%
|
8.63%
|
11.38%
|
7/30/2024
|
$7.50
|
$20.20
|
9.76%
|
7.88%
|
9.76%
|
5/21/2026
|
$11.80
Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:
