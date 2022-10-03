Scott Olson

Not so long ago, the world used to be a normal place. But then we had a pandemic, a war in Europe, an energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation--what do all these things mean for the S&P 500 index?

I argue that right now is not a good time to buy into an S&P 500 ETF. We all knew that the S&P 500 a year ago was frothy and overvalued. Much of that froth may have now evaporated, but that does not necessarily mean the S&P 500, or rather iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), is attractively priced. This is especially the case given the macro headwinds that are to come. Let's take a look.

Composition of IVV

IVV is an exchange-traded-fund, or ETF, sold by iShares, which is owned by Blackrock, an asset manager. It is virtually identical to the same product offered BlackRock's rival Vanguard (VOO). Both IVV and VOO comprise of the shares of the 500 companies that constitute the S&P 500 (including more than one share class: the ETFs own Class A and C shares for Google, and Class A and B shares for Fox and News Corp). Both IVV and VOO charge an expense ratio of 0.03% on the assets in their portfolio. (This fee is, obviously, much lower than actively managed funds tend to charge, and it is why low-cost ETFs like IVV are such attractive investment vehicles for retail investors.)

Apple shares form the largest constituent of the IVV (6.91%) followed by Microsoft (5.75%), Google (3.61% combined), Amazon (3.32%) and Tesla (2.34%). The sixth-largest is Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which again holds mostly US shares: 40% of its portfolio value comes from Apple. This means IVV's portfolio are fairly concentrated in a few top, richly-valued tech companies. This mirrors, as is the intent, the composition of the S&P 500.

In terms of sectors, Information Technology dominates at 26%, followed by Health Care at 15%. I note, however, that iShares classify Google as Communications, and Amazon and Tesla as Consumer Discretion. If you believe these are tech firms, then the sector would be 35% of IVV's portfolio.

I show the composition in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Composition of the IVV portfolio

My analysis, based on iShares data

Valuation of the S&P 500

I value the S&P 500 using two different approaches. The first is to benchmark the index against Benjamin Graham's suggested price-to-earnings ratio for AAA-grade corporate bonds. The second is a straightforward DCF valuation, with a couple of simplifying assumptions.

P/E valuation

In Warren Buffett's beloved The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham suggested a rough rule-of-thumb to gauging when equities are attractively priced relative to bonds. He considers that the maximum P/E ratio for an equity should be no higher than the inverse of the yield of AAA-grade corporate bonds. Buffett appended a footnote to this suggestion, that the average P/E ratio for an equity portfolio should be around 80% of AAA-grade corporate bonds. (See Graham, B. The Intelligent Investor, rev. ed. (4th. ed.) p. 350.)

As of 3 October 2022, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corporate AAA Effective Yield have a yield of around 4.62%: every $100 put into an AAA-grade bond index currently generates distributions of $4.62 a year. That's not bad. It also means Graham's inverse price-to-yield ratio for the AAA-index is 21.6, and Buffett's suggested "20% below the maximum ratio" for an equity portfolio's P/E is 17.3.

How does IVV measure up? According to iShares, as of 4 October 2022, IVV has a P/E ratio of 18.0 This is slightly (3.8%) above the Graham-Buffett's suggested P/E ratio of 17.3 for an equity portfolio, but materially below their maximum tolerance of 21.6 for the P/E ratio. Therefore, the valuation suggests a 'hold' rating for IVV--it's neither attractive enough for a buy, nor unattractive enough for a sell.

I show my work in Table 1 below.

Table 1: P/E valuation of iShares S&P 500 ETF

P/E ratio unit [a] 18.0 Bond price $ [b] 100 AAA-bonds index yield unit [c] 4.62 Price to yield ratio unit [d] = [b]/[c] 21.6 "Average" equity discount % [e] 20 Fair value P/E ratio unit [f] = [d]*[e] 17.3 Overvalued by % [g] = [a]/[f]-1 3.8 Click to enlarge

DCF valuation

My second approach relies on a straightforward DCF valuation towards the S&P 500 ETF as one single instrument, using a few simplifying assumptions. I consider DCF appropriate to use for the valuation because of course a composite index made up of 500 of America's largest blue-chip companies will, on average, pay some dividends, and will have stable and growing profitability and dividends in the long run. In fact, the DCF approach lends much better to the valuation of an index, which is very stable, than of an individual company, which can be volatile.

In any case, the DCF method gives the fair present value of a share as:

V0 = D1 / (r - g)

Let's take each of them in turn.

Calculating g and r

I estimate g, the sustainable growth rate for IVV, simply as the compound average dividend growth rate for the S&P 500 over the previous 20 years, from 2001 to 2021. This is 7.0%.

Usually, it is necessary to work out the sustainable growth rate for an individual company, to make sure it is not paying out too much dividends and retaining too little earnings to grow. For the S&P 500, I consider that is not necessary: I would expect that take in aggregate, America's 500 large blue-chips companies will choose to grow their dividends sustainably, on average and in equilibrium.

The required rate of return, or r, is very much a subjective matter of taste. Consider that AAA-grade corporate bonds, which almost never default, already have yields of around 4.62% yield. In other words, you are more or less assured of annual returns of 4.62% to your capital if you buy an AAA bond index now, and hold it until it matures. What returns would you need to compensate for the risk of holding highly volatile equity?

I set r, my required rate of return for equity, to be 9%. Yours may be higher or lower, but you can replicate my analysis easily if you substitute in yours.

Calculating D1

I assume that IVV's dividend payment will grow by 7%, its sustainable dividend growth rate. Again according to iShares website, linked above, IVV pays quarterly dividends, and the sum of the latest four dividend payments made by IVV was $6.17. Therefore, I estimate D1 to be $6.60.

Calculating V0

In this case, the estimated fair value of IVV is $6.60 / (9% - 7%) = $322.70. This is 12.4% below its current price of $379.32 as of October 5. The market appears to be overvaluing the S&P 500.

As sensitivities, I calculate an upside and a downside case scenario where the CAGR for dividend growth rate is one standard deviation above and below the mean, respectively. (Given a normal distribution for returns, which is the standard assumption in finance, there is a 68% probability that an observed outcome from this distribution will take place between one standard deviation above and below the mean.)

I show my work in Table 2 below.

Table 2: DCF valuation of iShares S&P 500 ETF

Base case Upside case Downside case Sustainable growth % [a] 7.0 7.5 6.4 Required RoR % [b] 9.0 9.0 9.0 Dividend in Year 1 $ [c] 6.60 6.60 6.60 Fair value in Year 0 $ [d] = [c]/([b]-[a]) 322.70 449.39 251.73 Share price at valuation date $ [e] 379.32 379.32 379.32 Implied upside % [f] = [d]/[e]-1 -14.9 18.5 -33.6 Click to enlarge

Through a glass darkly

A 'hold' recommendation is annoying because there are risks from two sides: risk of incurring losses on downsides because you have not sold off your holdings, and the risk of missing out on upsides because you have not added to your holdings. In the next subsection I discuss the former; in the subsection after the next I discuss the latter.

Macro headwinds

For the avoidance of doubt, I regard downside risks are substantially more significant and more likely to occur than upside risks.

The main downside risk is obviously a recession. I worry about forthcoming recessions periodically, and the question I like to ask myself when I worry is: can I construct a plausible story in which ongoing events lead to a recession?

A year ago, despite the froth and the exuberance, I could not. The world was flush with cheap credit and binging on the (de facto) end of the pandemic. Now it's easy. The Russian-Ukrainian war continues and the prices of raw materials, especially food and natural gas this winter, remain elevated. This causes households to spend less on discretionary goods, which reduces the demand for products and services made by firms, while at the same time driving up the costs of doing business.

With shrinking demand and margins (or widening losses, depending on the firm), businesses lay off workers. Higher unemployment reduces demand for goods and services even more, until eventually a recession happens.

This series of events is eminently plausible, and it will cause a rout in the stock market. Maybe it is smarter to sell and wait for the recession to strike, and buy back in at a much cheaper price?

Macro tailwinds

On the other hand, the world is not without material upside risks. Perhaps the war between Russia and Ukraine suddenly ends, perhaps because of an internal coup d'etat in Russia. The stock market would surge. Granted, this is not likely to happen, but certainly it's not impossible.

Otherwise, Russia is an important cog in the international economic machine, but it does not hold a monopoly over food and energy. Already in Europe, sources of energy once anathematised by climate-conscious politicians and voters, particularly coal plants, are being put back into operation. Russian natural gas is by no means irreplaceable: Europe in the past had run on German, Polish and Czech coal. It can do so again. Politicians subsequently made the choice not to, because of climate change. But if they face an energy crisis in the winter, they may change their minds.

If the world economy can recalibrate itself in spite of the war and the sanctions on Russia, a recession may yet be avoided, and IVV's price could yet rebound.

Conclusion

Given these uncertainties, I believe the most cautious course of action is to stay put. Don't buy more IVV, because a recession may come; but don't sell them either, because it may not. Instead, use your income to build up a larger store of dry powder, so that should worst come to worst, you will be in a solid position to take advantage of sharp discounts, if and when the market panics in the future.