International Equity Markets In Q3 2022

Oct. 06, 2022 2:35 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, ACWF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FOMO, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, CHIL, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWY, FLKR, KORU, FNI, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, CUBS, ADIV, VPL, IPAC, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, EWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR, EWQ, FLFR, EWC, HEWC
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Global equity markets outside of the United States have completed a third negative quarter, with the MSCI ACWI ex US IMI Index down 11.26% in the three months through October 30.
  • For the year to date, this index is down 27.19%, which clearly indicates a “bear market”.
  • By historical standards, global stock markets are very highly oversold. Risk-off sentiment strengthened as the quarter progressed. We do not know how long this situation will continue.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

By William H. Witherell, Ph.D.

Global equity markets outside of the United States have completed a third negative quarter, with the MSCI ACWI ex US IMI Index down 11.26% in the three months through October 30.

For the year to date, this index is down 27.19%, which clearly indicates a “bear market.” By historical standards, global stock markets are very highly oversold. Risk-off sentiment strengthened as the quarter progressed. We do not know how long this situation will continue.

There are a number of factors putting pressure on both equity and bond markets. In a response to stronger and more persistent inflation, central banks, except for the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China, are raising interest rates and reducing balance sheets.

This is occurring at a time when demand is slackening. Earnings estimates are being downgraded. Geopolitical uncertainty is high, in particular with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where no de-escalation is in sight.

Advanced-market equities performed slightly better than emerging markets during the third quarter, while, for the year to date, emerging-market equities are slightly in the lead. The correlation of equity markets has increased.

The Eurozone and UK economies are now in or close to recession. Business activity in Germany’s private sector was declining as the third quarter ended, while inflation was persistently high. Increased energy costs are an important headwind for German equities. The MSCI Germany Index declined 15.79% over the quarter.

The French economy, in contrast, recorded a slight increase in growth in September, following a low in August, driven by recovery in the services sector and particularly in tourism. Nevertheless, French equities also eased, with the MSCI France Index declining 12.31%.

Across the Channel, UK manufacturing registered a sharp drop in production in September, falling at the fastest pace since January 2021, with inflationary pressures running very high.

UK equities, which earlier in the year had been outperforming, declined some 13.42% over the quarter, according to the MSCI United Kingdom Index. The destabilizing policy missteps of the new UK government, requiring dramatic action by the Bank of England, will be the subject of a separate note.

Two other advanced markets have fared somewhat better in the third quarter. Canada’s manufacturing PMI signaled contracting output in both August and September and an economy that is losing steam, with a deepening correction in housing.

Rising interest rates, easing oil prices, and weaker external demand from the US and other economies are projected to lead to very weak growth in the current quarter and in 2023. The MSCI Canada Custom Capped Index declined 8.91% in the quarter.

In Japan, where a modest economic recovery continued in the third quarter despite weakening external demand, the equity market has outperformed the advanced-market average. The MSCI Japan Index lost just 6.35%.

Emerging markets equities outperformed advanced market stocks earlier in the year, but as the growth prospects for their economies deteriorated, that outperformance has faded. Reduced global growth means weaker external demand.

The strengthening of the US dollar and increasing interest rates are significant headwinds for emerging-market economies and even more challenging for frontier-market and developing economies.

The Chinese economy has slowed to an estimated 2.7% growth for the current year after last year’s 8.1% advance as China continues its restrictive zero-Covid policies and battles a property market collapse.

This projection is well below the World Bank’s estimate of 5.3% growth for the rest of the Asia Pacific region. The MSCI China Index dropped 22.66% in the third quarter.

South Korea’s and Taiwan’s markets were also sharply down. In marked contrast, India’s economy is doing relatively well, growing more than an estimated 6% this year. Indian stocks are outperforming, with the MSCI India Index registering a remarkable gain of 4.06% in the third quarter.

In Latin America, an economic recovery in Brazil led to the Brazilian stock market gaining 4.7% in the third quarter and achieving a positive 8.68% advance for the year to date.

Looking forward, the many reasons for rising risk premia and the general weakness in the global economy cloud the outlook and make forecasting particularly difficult. A recession and a cold winter in Europe look likely.

The Asia Pacific region, including a strengthening Chinese economy, is expected to lead the eventual recovery of the global economy. Some of the heavily oversold equity markets will become attractive opportunities while others may remain oversold for an extended period. Both diversification and selectivity will be needed, and portfolio changes may occur at any time.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.12K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.