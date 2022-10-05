Openings And Quits Fall

Summary

  • Higher interest rates are having an impact on Job Openings and Quits, both viewed as psychological indicators rather than economic indicators.
  • Real Retail Sales remain steady which is a ‘hard count’ economic indicator. Retail sales may even have an up-tick in the recent data.
  • The market perception has been turmoil in the UK and elsewhere plus a surge in market commentary of rates going too high too fast is creating market instability.

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages

Higher interest rates are having an impact on Job Openings and Quits, both viewed as psychological indicators rather than economic indicators. Real Retail Sales remain steady which is a ‘hard count’ economic indicator. Retail sales may even have an up-tick in the recent data.

Real retail & food svc sales vs. job openings, quits

The market perception has been turmoil in the UK and elsewhere plus a surge in market commentary of rates going too high too fast is creating market instability.

Two significant up-days in a row for US equities is likely short covering in anticipation of the Fed not following through a sudden Fed Funds target of 4.25%-4.5% in early 2023.

In the UK, forced real estate liquidations are raising concerns of financial collapse of the Lehman/Bear Stearns type of the 2007-2009 sub-prime debacle blamed on the Fed.

In my experience, fears of a greater collapse than previously experienced has been priced into US markets for 5 mos. In addition, the Fed follows T-Bill rates, it does not set rates and has never controlled inflation but once in the past ~70yrs when Paul Volcker raised rates in the early 1980s.

Inflation comes from excess government spending and regulation the cure for which is reversal of those actions which have never proven contributors to economic value.

Certainly there has been a major turn by money managers towards using T-Bill positions to implement a massive bearish hedge strategy not seen in past periods of pessimism.

This has driven T-Bill rates higher which feeds into algorithms as a nearly inverted yield curve. The net effect is the fear of decline has reinforced management perception by algorithmic signaling into believing bearish hedges offer guaranteed returns. Problematic with this position is that recessions have never been predicted by the consensus.

Record pessimism is typical of market lows. Economic data does not support the consensus expectation of winning short positions. The Fed just held an emergency meeting to discuss market turmoil.

Best guess is they pause due to International requests that the pace of rates had been too fast. This pause coupled with 3Q22 earnings reports showing economic expansion are likely to shift investors towards a more optimistic stance.

Buy equities!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.38K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)

