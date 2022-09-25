Lorado

Investment Thesis

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has had a smashing year indeed, with a projection of up to 6.3M postpaid net customer additions and 3% in postpaid Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) for FY2022. Then again, with 1.3M adds in FQ1'22 and 1.7M in FQ2'22, it seems that their ambitious numbers are not that far off. Despite the worsening macroeconomics and reduced consumer discretionary spending thus far, the company had reported an excellent EPS of $3.35 by H1'22 as well, indicating stellar YoY growth of 79.14%.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its competitors, Verizon (VZ), with -36K net losses in FQ1'22 and 12K adds in FQ2'22, though AT&T (T) had done relatively better with 691K net adds in FQ1'22 and 813K in FQ2'22. Both companies also have underwhelming performance in their profitability, with VZ delivering EPS of $2.66 by H1'22 inline YoY and T $1.42 by H1'22, with a decline of -18.85% YoY (though we must also highlight the recent Warner Bros. Discovery spin-off).

TMUS 5Y Stock Price Against AT&T And Verizon

Seeking Alpha

It is no wonder that the TMUS stock has outperformed its peers, with a 5Y Total Price Return of 126.7% compared to AT&T at -25.9% and Verizon at -0.3%, despite the former not paying any dividends. TMUS will also report massive growth in revenue and net income at a CAGR of 4.3% and 49.9% over the next few years, respectively, compared to T at 0.1%/3.1% and VZ at 1.9%/2.8%.

TMUS, T, & VZ Growth In Forward EPS

S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, TMUS will report impressive EPS growth over the next few years, at a CAGR of 65.9%, compared to relatively flat performances from T and VZ. Therefore, we are not surprised by the rally the TMUS stock had enjoyed for the past nine months at 23.42% YTD, compared to T at -17.03% and VZ at -24.87%. Impressive indeed, since the S&P 500 Index also reported a -21.13% plunge at the same time.

TMUS' Premium Is Well Justified, But Not For Long-Term Investing

S&P Capital IQ

For its upcoming FQ3'22 earnings call, TMUS is expected to report revenues of $20.05B and operating margins of 14.9%, indicating a notable increase of 1.77% and 0.4 percentage points QoQ, respectively. Otherwise, an impressive YoY growth of 2.19% and 2 percentage points, respectively.

TMUS is also expected to report improved profitability, with net incomes of $0.97B and net income margins of 4.8% in the upcoming quarter, indicating an adj. increase of 262.87% and 3 percentage points QoQ, respectively. This is after adjusting for the shutdown of the Sprint network and other legal payments. Otherwise, an excellent YoY growth of 40.57% and 1.2 percentage points, respectively.

S&P Capital IQ

Meanwhile, TMUS is expected to report excellent Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation of $1.65B and an FCF margin of 8.2% in FQ3'22, indicating a massive increase of 257.81% and 5 percentage points QoQ, respectively. Otherwise, a stellar YoY growth of 311.32% and 5.5 percentage points, respectively. The company's robust cash and equivalents of $3.23B on its balance sheet would also sustain its operations and aggressive expansions during the economic downturn ahead.

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next four years, TMUS is expected to report excellent revenue and net income growth at a CAGR of 3.48% and 46.60%, respectively. The growth in its profitability is astounding as well, from net income/FCF margins of 7.7%/1% in FY2019, to 3.8%/6.99% in FY2021, and finally settling at 15.2%/20.5% by FY2025.

For FY2022, TMUS is expected to report revenues of $80.91B, net incomes of $3.11B, and FCF of $7.52B, representing a tremendous growth of 0.99%, 2.98%, and 34.28% YoY, respectively. This is impressive, given the projected capital expenditure of up to $13.7B planned for the year, indicating an increase of 11.38% YoY. However, it is also evident that the company's investments have been top and bottom lines accretive, lending further support to its stock performance thus far.

So, Is TMUS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TMUS 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

TMUS is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.50x and NTM P/E of 32.50x, higher than its 5Y EV/Revenue mean of 2.61x though lower than its 5Y P/E mean of 34.40x. The stock is also trading at $141.23, down -4.60% from its 52 weeks high of $148.04, though at a premium of 39.12% from its 52 weeks low of $101.51. Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about TMUS's prospects, with their price target of $173.20 and a 22.64% upside from current prices.

However, the optimism has also pushed TMUS stock to a premium valuation now, since it is trading near its 50-day moving average and above its 100 and 200-day moving average. Investors would be well advised for a meaningful retracement in order to maximize returns for long-term portfolio growth and investing.

In the meantime, we prefer to wait for the upcoming September CPI released on 13 October, which will indicate the rate of consumer spending thus far, given the Feds' recent best efforts. These numbers would serve as the basis for their upcoming hike on 02 November, with 69% of analysts predicting an inline hike then. The projected terminal rate of 4.6% by 2023 also speculatively points to a moderated 50 basis points by January, possibly representing the stock market's near bottom levels.

Due to the potential volatility, we rate TMUS stock as a Hold for now.