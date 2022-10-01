Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

As inclined we all are to first rely on fundamentals when making investment decisions, the level of monetary intervention into the markets has changed the landscape dramatically.

At a time when bankruptcies are almost non-existent and the cost of capital is extremely low, management decisions at large corporations are affected just as retail and institutional investors are.

If you feel a bit confused about these statements, don't worry. I will go in detail on what all that means and why in momentum exposure is something that investors in high-growth stocks should care about more than they do about fundamentals.

Making Sense Of Its Recent Performance

In its core, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has built a brilliant business model with both high and sustainable margins.

Although the share of fixed costs has increased sharply in the past year due to its more aggressive acquisition strategy, the company's profitability is among the highest in the sector.

I covered the strengths of the business model in detail back in the summer of last year when I wrote 'Why Intuit's Premium Valuation Should Not Surprise You'. Indeed, high quality business models rarely come at a discount and premium valuations are not always a reason to stay away from the best-of-breed companies.

That is why, from June 2021 up to November of the same year Intuit delivered 37% total return at a time when the S&P 500 increased by a bit more than 11%.

The reason why I use November of 2021 as the end-date in the graph above is that on the 4th of November I changed my rating on INTU from 'Buy' to 'Hold' in a thought piece called 'Intuit: In The Epicenter Of The Market Melt-Up'.

Since then, Intuit's returns have been nothing short of disappointing, both on an absolute basis and relative to the market.

The reason for that was twofold:

firstly, the company has become dangerously exposed to the exuberant momentum trade, which in turn was fuelled by the unprecedented amount of liquidity available (more on that here and here);

secondly, Intuit's management seems to have fallen victim of the predominant market short-termism, which is usually accompanied by an M&A spree.

In this article I will focus on the first point as I have already gone in detail on the second one in my previous analyses on Intuit (see here and here).

Why Momentum Exposure Matters

The list of businesses with a strong competitive positioning and high growth that have also been hammered by the normalization of monetary conditions is very long. However, we should note that just because a business has suffered due to its high momentum exposure, does not necessarily make it a good investment.

From Nvidia (NVDA), which lost more than 40% since my thought piece 'Nvidia: Fundamentals Matter Less Than Ever'.

To Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce (CRM), which both have certain capital allocation issues that I covered here and here. Needless to say, returns of both of these high-growth companies have also been staggering.

Interestingly enough, if we look at a broader peer group within the cloud and software space, the market exposures as measured by the beta coefficient do not differ much. The companies with the lowest market risk, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM) have betas of between 0.9 to 0.8, while the highest risk ones, such as Workday (WDAY) and Amazon (AMZN), are only slightly higher at 1.4 and 1.3 respectively.

With that in mind, we can conclude that the overall market exposure is not vastly different, even though almost all of these businesses cater differ to each other in terms of service offering and customer base.

However, as we see from the graph below, returns over the past 5-year period are vastly different from business to business.

More importantly, some group of companies reacted very different to the recent market downturn and the worst performers were not necessarily the struggling businesses of IBM, SAP (SAP) or Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Microsoft, for example, has delivered outstanding results over the past 5 years, while at the same time remaining resilient during the market downturn. Adobe and Salesforce, on the other hand were on the other end of the spectrum.

Not surprisingly, perhaps, Intuit's strong business model fared better than those of Adobe and Workday (WDAY), although it did not endure during the recent bear market as well as Microsoft did.

As I said above, the first reason for these massive declines has been the extent to which each of these share prices have been inflated by all the excessive liquidity in recent years.

One way that I measure this is the exposure to momentum trades or in this case to an index comprised of a long position in the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and a short position in the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV). I go in detail on that methodology and how it could be applied for the semiconductors sector in my recent thought piece 'Why Is This Time Different And The Case Of Nvidia And AMD'.

In the graph below, I show the 6-month covariance of daily returns for each of the listed stock with this index.

What we notice is the massive increase in their exposure since the beginning of 2022, which coincided with the broader equity market downturn.

In the graph below, however, we notice the much smaller exposure of Microsoft, even though the company is among the largest holdings of the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG).

In addition to this high momentum exposure, Intuit's management has also made a drastic shift in its more than a decade-long strategy of developing the business predominantly through organic growth.

Although M&A deals are important part of every large company's capital allocation process, in the case of Intuit this process was suddenly taken to the extreme after years of little to no deals. With that 2 out of Intuit's 6 major brands are now very recent acquisitions that are still being integrated into the business.

If you want to read more on all the risks associated with this strategy shift, you can have a closer look at my article called 'Intuit: A Strategy Shift And High Momentum Exposure'.

Investor Takeaway

Intuit's business model is without a doubt one of the best-in-class in the software space with the company utilizing its strong brands to drive both price premium and high customer loyalty. This strategy, however, is currently at risk of being significantly diluted by the company's sudden and very aggressive expansion approach that gravitates around total addressable markets as opposed to competitive positioning.

At the same time, Intuit's stock was caught in the middle of the recent momentum and high-growth mania, fuelled by years of loose monetary policy decisions. All that made the recent poor performance of INTU an event that was plain to see. Therefore, going forward shareholders should keep a close eye on the company's capital allocation decisions, especially when it comes to more M&A deals.

As far as momentum exposure is concerned, Intuit's stock could benefit over the short-term, if there is a sudden U-turn in the current normalization of monetary policy. However, Intuit remains too exposed to outside factor for me to once again move it into the positive rating category.