  • Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joined me at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference to talk building and scaling a cannabis marketplace.
  • Policing the platform. Amazon meets cannabis.
  • Do brands really matter?
  • The catalyst that people aren't talking about.

Weedmaps (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Chris Beals, came on Seeking Alpha earlier this year shortly after its Sprouts acquisition. He joined me recently in person at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference to talk building and scaling a cannabis marketplace. The arduous task of policing the platform; Amazon (AMZN) meets cannabis. Whether brand loyalty really exists and the catalyst that people aren't talking about.

