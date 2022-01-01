As we already performed in the past, today we provide an overview of Schneider Electric's expectations for the Q3 performance (OTCPK:SBGSF; OTCPK:SBGSY). The company's next catalyst is planned for the 27th of October. In a recessionary environment, our internal team has always tried to provide companies with a good balance between growth & value. Benefitting from the recent market stock performances, Schneider Electric was back at an interesting valuation. Our buy-case recap was also based on the following consideration (supported by Macro and Micro factors):
Today, we also emphasize how:
Last time, we concluded that "despite a weaker Q2 2022 from Schneider in China, fundamentals and strong execution continue to support the group's operating performance". Today, our internal team is much more supportive with no demand deterioration and evidence from a Chinese rebound. In Q3, we are forecasting like-for-like growth of 10% (ahead of the Wall Street consensus expectation set at 9%). In addition, Schneider Electric is still trading at an EV/EBITA level of 13x and on a 2023 P/E ratio of 16x against Rockwell automation and Eaton Corporation which are trading at a 16x on EV/EBITDA level and at a 22x P/E ratio. Valuing Schneider Electric in line with its closest peers and we confirm our buy target price at €165 per share.
