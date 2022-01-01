piranka

As we already performed in the past, today we provide an overview of Schneider Electric's expectations for the Q3 performance (OTCPK:SBGSF; OTCPK:SBGSY). The company's next catalyst is planned for the 27th of October. In a recessionary environment, our internal team has always tried to provide companies with a good balance between growth & value. Benefitting from the recent market stock performances, Schneider Electric was back at an interesting valuation. Our buy-case recap was also based on the following consideration (supported by Macro and Micro factors):

Manufacturing onshoring due to higher supply chain constraints and logistic costs. This means less globalization in global production capacity and is equal to higher top-line sales growth for Schneider Electric's automation division; EV and residential building efficiency consideration and we should also add that the Russia/Ukraine conflict could be a key catalyst in energy transition and independency for Europe. Schneider Electric's low and medium voltage sector might benefit from the EU's RePower Act; Digitalization and IoT endorsement (even at the public administration level) will support Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform with a clear aim to build a hybrid digital company; Solid financial indicators with an outlook raised and maintained in 2022.

Today, we also emphasize how:

Demand remains very healthy with a rebound in China against poor Q2 results. We also expect positive numbers in Europe and across the Americas. Here at the Lab, we see a supportive pricing delta thanks to pricing action ahead of the strong results already achieved in Q2. On average, we estimate a plus 5% price increase. On the volume side, we are forecasting a low single-digit contribution. Logistics headwinds are gradually easing, this should support the company's margin - coupled with point 3, the second semester EBIT margin should be 100 basis points higher than the first half-year performances confirming management's long-term guidance set at 19%. On the negative side, inventory value might increase. This is mainly due to inflation and FX developments. Being a European company, FX evolution with euro depreciation might be a positive catalyst. Related to our buy case recap in point 2, higher energy costs are a clear growth driver across Schneider Electric's portfolio.

Conclusion and Valuation

Last time, we concluded that "despite a weaker Q2 2022 from Schneider in China, fundamentals and strong execution continue to support the group's operating performance". Today, our internal team is much more supportive with no demand deterioration and evidence from a Chinese rebound. In Q3, we are forecasting like-for-like growth of 10% (ahead of the Wall Street consensus expectation set at 9%). In addition, Schneider Electric is still trading at an EV/EBITA level of 13x and on a 2023 P/E ratio of 16x against Rockwell automation and Eaton Corporation which are trading at a 16x on EV/EBITDA level and at a 22x P/E ratio. Valuing Schneider Electric in line with its closest peers and we confirm our buy target price at €165 per share.