Here at the Lab, we have a long-standing buy rating for Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and the next catalyst will be the company's Q3 results scheduled to be on the 20 of October. The well-known enterprise is the result of DowDuPont's 2018 spin-off. Today, we deep-dive into the company's financials versus the 2018 numbers and then we cross-check what the market expects.

Starting with the financials, a good overview is represented by the recent conference with Credit Suisse and is a positive sum-up of our latest supportive publication.

This slide below is a key turning point to assess Dow's flexibility and more importantly Dow's positive track record in delivering excellent results as a standalone corporation. Since its 2018 spin-off, the basic chemical giant improved all its financial metrics. In more detail, we can note how:

EBITDA importantly improved (despite the COVID-19 crisis and negative oil price at that time) and today's energy crisis; FCF yield is at almost 20% and well covered the dividend yield at more than 6% with today's stock price; Debt significantly decreased with no significant maturities over the next five years. This is favorable against the rising interest rate environment that we are currently facing. In addition, credit rating agencies are more positive about the company's debt side; On the liability side, unfunded pension was reduced by almost $5 billion and as we recently note with Corteva analysis, this provides a further upside in the company's valuation.

DISCIPLINED EXECUTION ENABLES RESILIENCY ACROSS DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENTS

All in all, Dow is more equipped to navigate short-term turbulences and increased its flexibility on capital allocation (with an ongoing buyback) and its M&A optionality despite the "near-term dynamic conditions", as stated by the company's CEO.

Why are we still positive? And our Valuation

Well, first of all, we believe that Wall Street analysts are already priced in a recession. The half-year company performances were a broad-based beat in almost every P&L line. More in detail, Dow "recorded an EBITDA of $3.06 billion compared to an average estimate of $2.85 billion. More important to note is the fact that Dow's management provided a forecast EBITDA of $2.95 billion during the Q1 call and the company managed to beat its own internal estimate. This outperformance was also recorded at the EPS level ($2.3 versus $2.13)".

Wall Street is currently pricing a rolling forward $10 billion EBITDA with a multiple of 4.4x. Then, on average, they derive a target price of $49 per share. Spot chemical spreads remain robust for Q3 and are at almost 25% above the mid-cycle level; however, during the Credit Suisse presentation, Dow top management guides the third quarter EBITDA at $1.9 billion against an average expectation of $2.4 billion. We should also note that the company's main competitors and end demand indicators report a slowdown in Q4, with additional headwinds from the current European energy crisis and destocking.

CURRENT MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

To sum up, we believe that there is too much negativity on Dow and we are confident that this valuation is not fair. Indeed, the company has never been more solid. Yesterday's announcement to cut 2 million oil barrel production per day will be supportive of the company's financials. As a reminder, we previously said that the basic chemical giant is well-positioned for higher oil prices (and the latest OPEC+ announcement is going in that direction). Last time, we also performed a quantitative analysis confirming a positive relation between Dow's monthly capitalization and monthly inflation in the United States. So, even if we recognize a dynamic market, we believe that Wall Street is discounting the company too much, and we recall that before the 2018 spin-off, Dow was trading at an average multiple of 6.5x versus the current 4.4x. At today's price, the dividend yield reached 6%. Without taking into consideration Dow's EBITDA evolution forecast, we remain confident in the company's ability to deliver a positive return in a recession environment. Last time, despite our qualitative analysis too, we were not very lucky with our rating; however, we reaffirm our positive view of the company (risks are included in our initiation of coverage).

