RIP TINA. Municipal Bond Yields Are Near 14-Year Highs. VTEB A Quality Choice

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) features a yield north of 3% after years of paltry rates.
  • Individuals with a high effective marginal tax rate can earn a very strong tax-equivalent yield through VTEB.
  • The fund's chart still warrants caution - buying periodically could be the wise move.

Municipal bonds is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

RIP TINA, there are alternatives. Gone are the days of being forced into risky stocks in order to earn a decent rate of return. Investors can look to the fixed-income market for robust yields. There's a great and simple chart put out daily by WisdomTree that shows current index yield to worst figures on the y-axis along with modified durations on those same indexes on the x-axis. It's a helpful visual for the current state of the bond market and what yields investors can earn right now.

By taking some interest-rate and credit risk, you can buy high-quality corporates with a yield near 6% and a duration under 8. Treasurys, too, sport impressive rates compared to the last decade-plus.

U.S. Bond Market Snapshot For Investors

U.S. Bond Market Snapshot for Investors

WisdomTree

One area that investors sometimes overlook is the municipal bond market. This tax-advantaged niche of the fixed-income world offers high-tax-bracket folks, and those residing in a state with a significant income tax, the potential to earn a high tax-equivalent yield. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's September Guide to the Markets, the muni tax-equivalent yield curve shows rates upwards of 7% or more.

That means filers in high-tax states who are in the top marginal bracket can get an equity-like return with little risk of default. Of course, the further you go out on the duration curve, the more interest rate risk you take. The upshot is that states are generally in good positions to repay amounts owed to municipal bondholders.

Big Tax-Equivalent Yields Available, High-Quality Debt

Big Tax-Equivalent Yields Available, High Quality Debt

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

The yield today on high-rated muni debt is near the highest since 2008, according to Yardeni Research. A great way to gain exposure to the space is through a low-cost index ETF offered by Vanguard.

AAA Muni Yields: Near 14-Year Highs

AAA Muni Yields: Near 14-Year Highs

Yardeni Research

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) aims to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment-grade segment of the U.S. municipal bond market. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the Standard & Poor's National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index using a sampling technique to closely match key benchmark characteristics, per Vanguard.

The fund has $18.0 billion assets under management and the 0.05% annual expense ratio is pretty low. The ETF pays a 3.54% SEC yield, according to Vanguard. The portfolio holds more than 6,000 individual bonds with an average yield to maturity of 3.2%.

Its duration, a measure of how sensitive a bond or bond fund is to interest rates, is 5.7 years. That means for a 1% parallel shift in the rate curve, VTEB will move up or down 5.7% depending on if rates drop or rise, respectively. VTEB is considered a high-quality, moderate-duration fixed-income fund.

Looking at VTEB's portfolio, it is 21% AAA and 54% AA. Since it is an investment-grade product, there are no material positions in bonds rated BB or worse. Maturities are mainly in the 5-to-30-year range. Distributions are paid monthly, and the most recent dividend was $0.098 paid on October 6.

VTEB Portfolio: Investment-Grade Holdings

VTEB Portfolio: Investment-Grade Holdings

Vanguard

VTEB is a solid choice for muni market exposure given its high liquidity and low annual cost. But could there be higher yields in the offing? To put it another way, is there a risk of lower prices on VTEB in the near term? Let's look at the chart.

The Technical Take

While some might scoff at the idea of using technical analysis on fixed-income ETFs, prices indeed trend on bonds, too. I see a breakdown below the key $49 to $50 range on VTEB. Also, notice the big volume surge this year.

If the fund can climb above $50, that would signal the potential to capture capital gains (which are taxable, by the way) along with a decent yield. The good news is that even if the fund remains below resistance, and even if it trends modestly lower, you can capture a net gain through its income payments.

I'd like to see the muni market stabilize before going all-in. Buying in increments could be a good play in case the trend continues down on VTEB.

VTEB: Muni ETF Falls Below Support On Big Volume

VTEB: Muni ETF Falls Below Support On Big Volume

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

The bond market offers much better yields these days. High-tax-bracket individuals and couples should strongly consider owning muni bonds now. VTEB can be a good vehicle. Still, the trend is lower, and buying periodically could be a prudent move.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.46K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.