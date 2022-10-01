This Is Bullish

Oct. 06, 2022 3:20 PM ETIWM, QQQ, SPY, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Marketplace

Summary

  • The world is obviously a mess.
  • What is obvious, is usually wrong.
  • Fund-flows and fear drive the market.
  • There are reasons to be bullish on the market.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Mixed Race baby holding laptop with graph

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The world is obviously a mess; all of the world economies are on the verge of collapse, and the Fed is going full-on Volcker (amputating metaphorical-toes to fit shoes instead of spending to get bigger shoes). However, when it comes to the market, what is obvious, is usually wrong.

The market is driven by money and fear. The fear has been here for months and the money is starting to come back into the market. There are reasons to be bullish.

Tuesday's net-transfer (from the Treasury to the private-sector) was +$6.8B. The 20-day average improved, but remains negative. However, the trend is positive. This is bullish.

transfers

Net-transfers (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The IT volume oscillator RSI is about to cross above 30. This is bullish.

it

IT Volume Oscillator (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

Thrust is bouncing from severally oversold level... and has a distance to cover before it reaches overbought. This is bullish.

thrust

Thrust (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The PE:VIX ratio looks to be climbing out of its downward trend. This is bullish.

pevix

PE:VIX Ratio (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

Equity put:call ratio is dropping back from extreme fear level. This is bullish.

pc

Equity Put:Call Ratio (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The nominal Rydex Bear:bull asset allocation ratio has spiked (green-oval). This is bullish.

Rydex

Rydex Bear:Bull Asset Alocation (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

VIX is following the minor sine wave lower (green arrow). This is bullish.

vix

VIX Weekly (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The hi-lo diff has made a down-spike. This is bullish.

hilo

HI-LO Difference (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The fractal trading-range has made a double-bottom like occurred in the 2011 and 2015. These trading ranges last ~1-year so expect the market to push higher in Q4. This is bullish.

fractal

Fractal trading-range. (ANG traders, stockcharts.com)

The QQQ technicals are rising above oversold levels. This is bullish.

qqq

QQQ (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

The S&P 500 technicals are bouncing off of oversold levels. This is bullish.

sp500

S&P 500 (ANG Traders, stockcharts)

Contrary to what seems obvious -- that the stock market is about to completely collapse -- because everyone is thinking the same way, we see reasons to go long in Q4. The easiest way to do this is through the following index ETFs: QQQ, SPY, IWM.


"Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha’s best contrarian investment competition which runs through October 10. With cash prizes and a chance to chat with the CEO, this competition – open to all contributors - is not one you want to miss. Click here to find out more and submit your article today!"

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ..."

" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. "

"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

This article was written by

ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
3.75K Followers
An MMT-based analysis of the equity markets
I have a degree in Math and Science from the University of Toronto, as well as a degree in education, also from U of T.

During my 44-years of investing, I have come to understand that the only constants in the stock market are fear and funds (money), and that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) provides the best description of how money moves through the economy.

In partnership with David Huston, we search for and analyze repetitive sentiment and fund-flow-based patterns in the stock market's price history, and offer a Marketplace service, Away From the Herd, that reports our findings and allows subscribers to replicate the trades we are involved in for our own accounts. My four decades of experience in the market have taught me to not trade "for the sake of trading". Identifying, and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation. We use a variety of investment instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and options to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.