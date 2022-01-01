By Christopher Miller
The automotive supply chain has been repeatedly challenged since the onset of the pandemic, but better days are slowly appearing on the horizon.
It has often been said that all it takes to break a chain is to lose a single link. For the auto industry, the onset of the global pandemic exposed semiconductor production as the link that broke auto manufacturing supply chains. Today’s automobiles require more semiconductors than ever before and with much of the manufacturing process heavily reliant on just-in-time delivery, auto supply chains unraveled without enough chips. These problems have only been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and global inflation.
The impact of these disruptions on auto sales has been staggering. In 2019, more than 17 million light vehicles were purchased in the United States. With the critical supply of semiconductors still recovering and automobile production still curtailed, U.S. auto sales are likely to drop closer to a recessionary level of 13.5 million in 2022. This collapse in sales has come in the face of still-strong consumer demand for vehicles.
Manufacturers have thousands of cars sitting in factory parking lots waiting for a few key parts to be installed before they can be delivered to dealers. As a result, days’ supply on dealer lots stood at just 27 days at the end of August versus a prior 10-year average above 60 days. This lack of supply has helped push average transaction prices to all-time highs above $46,000 per vehicle, as manufacturers have focused on using their limited chip supply in their highest-demand vehicles, typically higher-priced SUVs and pick-up trucks.
Nevertheless, we think better days may be ahead for auto supply chains by mid-2023. Semiconductor factories are largely back on line, and the qualification process for some new chip capacity should be completed by the end of 2022. Longer term, new U.S. domestic chip production is also being ramped up, although it remains at least a few years away.
The more important question for the industry may be if it even wants supply on dealer lots to go back to normal as semiconductor supplies return. We don’t think so.
We believe automakers are fully committed to undersupplying demand going forward. We expect that auto manufacturers will attempt to capitalize on the manufacturing efficiencies that supply-chain disruptions have forced upon them and simultaneously push consumers to more fully embrace a build-to-order model to avoid the dealer inventory bloat of years past. So, while links in the auto supply chain will likely be restored in the coming year, higher prices and fewer discounts are here for longer.
