Freshpet Is Turning Around

Oct. 07, 2022 2:07 AM ETFRPT
Summary

  • Still a 40% technical sell signals but increasing to a buy.
  • 14 new highs and a 47.26% gain in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from 32.00 to 100.00.

Freshpet, Inc Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

The Chart of the Day belongs to the pet food company Freshpet (FRPT). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/28, the stock gained 19.19%.

FRPT Freshpet

FRPT Prices vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 40% technical sell signals but increasing to buy
  • 42.40 negative Weighted Alpha
  • 58.23% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 47.26% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 79.31%
  • Technical support level at 56.48
  • Recently traded at 60.39 with 50 day moving average of 47.19

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.82 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 36.30% this year and another 29.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 77.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 115.80% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 11 strong buy, 3 buy, 3 hold and 1 strong sell opinions on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets all over the place from 32.00 to 100.00 with an average of 65.88
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 93 to 13 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 12 to 6 for the same result
  • 5,590 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Sell 2.00
Wall Street Buy 4.27
Quant Sell 1.77

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D- D-
Growth A A+ A+
Profitability D D D-
Momentum C- D- C
Revisions C B F

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

4113 out of 4704

Ranked in Sector

163 out of 192

Ranked in Industry

46 out of 57

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

