The Chart of the Day belongs to the pet food company Freshpet (FRPT). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/28, the stock gained 19.19%.

FRPT Prices vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

40% technical sell signals but increasing to buy

42.40 negative Weighted Alpha

58.23% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 47.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.31%

Technical support level at 56.48

Recently traded at 60.39 with 50 day moving average of 47.19

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.82 billion

Revenue expected to increase 36.30% this year and another 29.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 77.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 115.80% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 11 strong buy, 3 buy, 3 hold and 1 strong sell opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets all over the place from 32.00 to 100.00 with an average of 65.88

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 93 to 13 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 12 to 6 for the same result

5,590 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D D- D- Growth A A+ A+ Profitability D D D- Momentum C- D- C Revisions C B F Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

4113 out of 4704

Ranked in Sector

163 out of 192

Ranked in Industry

46 out of 57

