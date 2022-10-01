The markets are in turmoil right now, but energy midstream (AMLP) is weathering the storm quite well:
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is performing particularly well this year, generating a total return of nearly 50% year-to-date:
In this article, we share three reasons why we think it will continue to outperform moving forward.
The biggest reason why we are bullish on midstream businesses like ET right now is that they are structured to weather stagflationary environments like the current one quite well. This is due to the following aspects of ET's business model:
While distribution growth may be somewhat stunted given the challenging nature of the debt markets at the moment (thereby motivating management to prioritize incremental debt reduction over incremental distribution growth), ET still enjoys excellent distribution growth prospects. As management has reiterated several times, restoring the quarterly distribution to its $0.305 level is a top priority and is also very achievable given their cash flow profile. In 2023, ET is expected to generate $2.57 per unit in distributable cash flow, which would cover a $1.22 annualized distribution by more than 2x, leaving plenty of cash flow for CapEx and some debt reduction.
The only two reasons that we can see why they would not pay out this amount next year are:
1. They choose to aggressively pay down upcoming debt maturities in order to reduce the risk that they would need to pay high interest rates on refinanced debt and also further de-risk the business' long-term standing. We think this is prudent reasoning and would be fine with a slower distribution growth trajectory if this route was pursued.
2. They choose to make some aggressive acquisitions. As we noted in a previous piece, management made the following comments on its latest earnings call:
[We] expect our strong coverage and balance sheet strength to allow us to further prioritize growth within our capital allocation strategy...We also continue to evaluate opportunities in the petrochemical space, which would include developing a project along the Gulf Coast as well as potential M&A opportunities.
Kelcy gave us the directive that we need to step in to petchem, we certainly are doing that...from an M&A perspective, anything that's for sale, we'll take a look at pretty much like anything in the industry
Clearly, M&A is on their radar, so the need to pour cash into acquisitions will likely detract from distribution growth. Still, compared to their current $0.23 quarterly payout level, $0.305 implies ~33% upside, so even if they take two years to get there, that still implies a 15.2% distribution CAGR over the next two years. Coming off of a 7.8% yield, that is an excellent distribution growth rate.
It is also worth noting that in the case of either paying down debt and/or investing in M&A and other accretive growth projects, this should fuel greater DCF per unit growth over the long-term, which would only further strengthen their long-term distribution growth profile. No matter how you slice it, it looks like ET has double-digit annualized distribution growth in store for the foreseeable future.
Last, but not least, ET remains deeply undervalued compared to peers as well as its own history despite its strong performance this year:
|MLP
|P/DCF 23E
|EV/EBITDA
|EV/EBITDA (10-Year Average)
|ET
|4.49x
|7.78x
|11.29x
|EPD
|7.12x
|9.11x
|12.82x
|PAA
|4.54x
|8.91x
|10.78x
|MPLX
|6.56x
|9.17x
|12.36x
|MMP
|8.33x
|10.36x
|11.06x
The only company that comes even close to ET on the P/DCF metric is PAA, but ET is trading at a much steeper relative and historical discount on an EV/EBITDA basis on top of being much better diversified than PAA.
While ET has already crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) this year, with near 50% total returns compared to the SPY's ~20% decline year-to-date, it appears poised to continue delivering exceptional risk-adjusted value to investors. Between its stagflation resistant business model, strong cash flow position, double-digit annualized distribution growth outlook, and incredibly cheap valuation, it is hard to imagine underperforming over the long-run with this pick.
As a result, ET stock is a Top Buy for us at High Yield Investor, and we expect it to continue helping our Core Portfolio deliver a delicious combination of market-beating returns and dependable and growing high single digit income.
Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.
Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, PAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
