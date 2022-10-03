Slower global growth, a strong US dollar, global supply chain woes and domestic economic factors have created headwinds for emerging markets, but Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity still sees long-term growth potential.
As inflation has spiked higher, central banks have been accused of being asleep at the wheel. While the shift from easier polices during the pandemic to tighter polices in a supply chain [1] constrained world may have taken place slower than required, there is no doubt that central banks have fully reasserted their inflation fighting credentials. The US Federal Reserve has raised rates five times this year, by a cumulative 325 basis points,2 with more rate rises expected. Inflation in the euro area rose to a record 10% in September, which is likely to lead the European Central Bank to further increase interest rates. There have been fewer interest rate hikes in EMs than developed markets (DMs), reflecting more subdued inflationary pressures, helped in part by energy price subsidies.
Using real interest rates as a proxy for the monetary policy stance, markets such as Brazil are experiencing tight monetary policy, whereas policy in the United States and euro area remain loose. This has implications for the timing of eventual rate cuts, with Brazil likely to join China in cutting rates in 2023. In isolation, this would be positive for investors. However, we acknowledge the challenging global backdrop and the need to see an improvement in global growth and/or a weaker US dollar to enable the positive impact of lower interest rates to filter through to asset markets in these countries.
The Chinese property market continues to struggle, which has impacted domestic growth as well as demand for key commodities involved in construction, including cement and steel. According to the World Cement Association,3 global cement output fell by 8% in the first half of 2022, led by a 15% drop in China. A 40% decline in new real estate construction starts4 as well as single-digit growth in infrastructure investment have contributed to the weakness in cement demand and, in turn, output. While the Chinese government has encouraged regional leaders to boost investment, its zero-COVID policy is viewed as the priority. To tackle this policy conundrum and noting the importance of real estate to the economy, the government has recently released three policies to stimulate the sector:
These polices are viewed as positive, but not transformative. Concern over the financial health of property developers, slower wage growth and double-digit youth (aged 16-24) unemployment is weighing on property demand. Two of the three measures lower interest rates, but the cost of financing is not the primary issue, it is confidence that matters. Once the China National Congress concludes and there is clarity over roles for regional leaders, more aggressive policy measures may be forthcoming to boost confidence. Slower global growth, a strong US dollar, global supply chain woes as well as domestic economic factors have created headwinds for EMs. Nevertheless, we believe in their long-term growth potential, as economic growth in EMs has continued to outpace that in DMs. EMs are home to companies with exposure to new technologies driving future sustainable economic growth. From solar and electric vehicle battery producers to semiconductor designers and manufacturers, the acceleration of innovation in EM is driving our confidence in the asset class. Despite the current challenges, we continue to see opportunities to invest in companies with a technological edge which are investing to drive growth.
