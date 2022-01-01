sankai

By Jennifer Haidu, CFA

Record inventory levels at retailers expected to benefit consumer wallets at the expense of retailer margins

Balancing inventory supply and demand is simple in theory, but difficult to execute.

Inventory management is a key performance driver for retailers. Retailers must anticipate demand months in advance of potential sales, allowing adequate manufacturing and transportation time for inventory to arrive. Shifting consumer preferences and spending, coupled with seasonality, means demand is always fluid. The pandemic and subsequent reopening gave rise to dramatic shifts in consumer demand, roiling manufacturing, and the global supply chain. Retailers continue to struggle with this supply-demand dynamic, which we anticipate will persist into 2023.

Retailers experience a Goldilocks dilemma. Many retailers were caught short on inventory as supply chain challenges left shelves empty in 2020 and 2021. Determined not to miss out on sales in 2022, retailers placed orders earlier and in greater quantities than what is seasonally typical. However, retailers misestimated categories of demand and logistics issues, leading to more late arrivals. Consequently, in 2022 retailers have had the wrong inventory at the wrong time. Inventory balances ballooned in 1Q and 2Q and the spread between sales and inventory growth is more mismatched now than at any time in recent history. The balances are elevated on a unit basis and a dollar basis, reflecting cost inflation.

Record inventory levels expected to benefit consumer wallets at the expense of retailer margins. Retailers have been very clear about the desire to right-size inventories in the second half of 2022. The largest retailers are diversified and able to cancel and delay orders. But many high-yield retailers only sell their own brands, and cancelling orders is not possible, requiring promotions to clear inventory. Promotional activity began to increase during the second quarter, and we expect this to accelerate during the fall and holiday selling season. This is bad news for retailer margins, which are already being pressured by cost inflation in raw materials, labor, and transportation. Therefore, we anticipate heightened margin risk for the second half of the year. We also expect this pressure to bleed into wholesaler margins, as those companies deal with cancelled and reduced orders.

Who could be the winners and losers? The winners will be consumers who take advantage of heavy promotional activity. Off-price retailers should also benefit from reduction of excess inventory. The losers are likely to be big-box and department stores, but these may fare better than single-brand retailers and wholesalers, which will need multiple quarters to find the "just-right" balance of supply and demand.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.