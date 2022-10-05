Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

Still growing while others are slowing

A few months ago, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shocked the Street to the upside with above-consensus revenue and guidance (analysis here) when peers were struggling in a deteriorating macro environment. While major digital names like Meta (META) reported flat revenue and expected negative growth going forward, Trade Desk printed Q2 revenue of $377 million (+35% YoY) and guided Q3 revenue of $385 million (+28% YoY) on top of 39% growth in 3Q21. Longs were happy, shorts were sad, and markets quickly rewarded the DSP (demand-side platform) company by sending shares up 36% the day after Q2 earnings.

Company data, consensus estimates, Albert Lin

Once again, Trade Desk noted strong CTV tailwind as the primary factor driving the company's above-peer performance where more than 40% of total platform ad spend came from video advertising (incl. CTV) in Q2.

Same CTV tailwind, different results vs. Roku

Trade Desk has significantly outperformed its closest peer Roku (ROKU) by a wide margin. As much as Trade Desk and Roku are commonly understood as beneficiaries of increasing streaming demand, both companies face very different realities due to different business models (analysis here). Put simply, Roku is essentially a walled garden that needs to rely on (1) hardware sales to drive user growth and (2) proprietary content asset like the Roku Channel to drive user engagement. Trade Desk, on the other hand, has no business in the content game and merely functions as a digital ad platform that helps major agencies like WPP and Omnicom manage their CTV campaigns. In Q2, Roku pointed to a weak scatter market for its advertising business and provided a Q3 outlook that was materially below expectations (analysis here), while Trade Desk highlighted strong CTV performance as advertisers continued to shift budgets to streaming.

Company data, consensus estimates, Albert Lin

Rising competition in the streaming world puts Trade Desk at an advantageous position

As an independent platform, Trade Desk is set to benefit from increasing competition as companies ramp up their AVOD offerings. For a quick review, here's what's trending in the streaming business in 2022:

Disney (DIS) is launching an ad-supported tier on 12/8 which will be priced below the currently ad-free tier at $7.99/month. Hulu (owned by Disney) has already demonstrated success as a AVOD service where more than 2/3 of subscribers (~46 million as of 2Q22 / +8% YoY) are already on the ad-supported tier. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted at the possibility of merging Hulu and Disney+ with Comcast (which owns 33% of Hulu) being the only hurdle to clear. Disney has the option to acquire Comcast's stake as early as Jan 2024.

Comcast (CMCSA) has also done quite well with Peacock and expects strong top-line performance in 2022 with the political season providing incremental upside. Recently, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said that Peacock had 30 million monthly active accounts (as of 3Q22) with over 15 million paid subs (+2 million from Q2), $10 quarterly ARPU and run rate revenue of $2 billion. Following a deal termination with Hulu, shows like Saturday Night Live and Real House Wives will be added to Peacock.

Paramount (PARA) is not looking to miss the party with Paramount+ and Pluto TV. In 2Q22, the company reported DTC advertising revenue up 25% YoY on higher impressions. Paramount+ had over 43 million subscribers and subscription revenue also grew 74% to $830 million. Pluto TV saw its MAUs grew to almost 70 million and is ranked the #1 free AVOD service in the US, according to the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) owns HBO Max and Discovery+, which will be merged into one app going forward. In 2Q22, WBD saw DTC ad revenue up 5% YoY due to the launch of an ad-supported tier for HBO MAX in June 2021 and sub growth at Discovery+ ad-lite tier. Management already highlighted positive results from the advertising part of the business including pause ads and binge ads.

Netflix (NFLX) is a blockbuster name that finally capitulated to advertising and will offer an ad-supported tier in late 2022. The streaming giant has selected Microsoft (MSFT) as its ad platform operator and will likely see strong demand from advertisers with its >220 million subscribers. Management expects to reach 40 million global viewers for the AVOD offering by 3Q23 with 13.3 million in the US. The initial response from advertisers has been quite strong, which could hopefully help the service achieve attractive unit economics.

Nielsen

The takeaway here is that streaming is going to become a highly competitive battleground where no single company will be able to achieve a monopoly status. Since there are only so many consumers willing to commit to a full-price, ad-free subscription, AVOD will likely be the dominant format for content consumption, leading to a highly fragmented industry that puts Trade Desk at an advantageous position given its neutrality. Why? Because advertisers prefer to manage all their CTV campaigns on one single platform rather than work out a separate contract with each individual SVOD/AVOD provider.

What about recession?

Of course, the big question bothering every investor is how will a recession impact Trade Desk and the broader digital advertising sector. No doubt, ad budgets are highly sensitive to economic cycles and will be reduced in an economic downturn. See my recent assessment on Google (GOOG) in a recessionary scenario.

If we did have a VIX for advertising, it'd be at an all time high. - TTD CEO Jeff Green at a CNBC interview on 10/5

But here's why I think Trade Desk will be fine should the macro take a turn for the worse:

High costs of living will reduce spending power and increase consumer preference towards free streaming content supported by advertising (AVOD) and trade down to lower-cost paid tiers partially supported by ads.

In a recession, advertisers will be forced to do more with less and become more focused on the ROI of every digital campaign with a data-driven mindset.

While ad budgets will be cut in a recession, Trade Desk has made successful inroads into CTV advertising, which is on its way to capture a meaningful share of the $170 billion global TV advertising market (statista) regardless of the economic cycles.

Recession aside, Trade Desk has experienced very little impact from industry-specific issues like Apple's iOS policy and Google's deprecation of 3rd party cookies, given device IDs and cookies are virtually irrelevant in CTV advertising. This is quite different compared to Meta (META) and Snap (SNAP) which have been investing heavily to overcome issues surrounding measurement and targeting on iOS devices.

Why Neutral rating?

I remain cautious on valuation as Trade Desk's robust growth profile for the remaining 2022 is well understood and 1H23 will face tough 1H22 comps where revenue grew 43% and 35% in 1Q22 and 2Q22, respectively. That said, Trade Desk is one of the few names in tech that offers the best mix between growth and profitability and can actually be valued on a price to earnings basis vs. unprofitable peers like Roku. The stock currently trades at 15x 2023 revenue and 53x 2023 adjusted earnings, which are demanding multiples in this environment as future earnings will have to exceed expectations just to keep share prices from falling. As a result, I will remain on the sidelines and patiently wait for another opportunity to become a shareholder should prices revisit the $40 range.

