Investment Thesis: Ford Motor Company could see upside over the longer-term as a result of strong sales growth across key models, as well as a respectable cash position and an attractive EV/EBITDA ratio.

In a previous article back in July, I made the argument that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) could see further upside from here on the basis of resilient SUV sales as well as potential undervaluation on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Over the past three months, the stock has seen significant upside as compared to the S&P 500:

The purpose of this article is to investigate whether Ford Motor Company could continue to see further upside from here - particularly taking more recent performance into account.

Performance

Previously, I had remarked that Ford Motor Company has seen sales for the F-Series and Explorer models continue to remain strong, as well as the newly introduced Bronco Sport having also shown a strong uptake in demand.

When looking at sales for September 2022 as compared with March 2022 - we can see that SUV demand has recovered significantly, while the drop in sales across Cars and Trucks has not been as severe:

March 2022 U.S. Sales

September 2022 U.S. Sales

Moreover, across the SUV section - the Bronco model showed particularly strong growth of 220.7% as compared to September 2021, and growth of 746.6% on a year-to-date basis:

Additionally, while we saw sales for the Bronco Sport and Edge decline after having shown double-digit growth in March, the year-to-date decline was modest at -1.5% for the Bronco Sport while the Edge showed year-to-date growth of 23.1%.

When looking at the company's quick ratio (defined as current assets minus inventories all over current liabilities) - we can see that while the ratio has declined slightly over the six-month period in question - the ratio has not gone below 1 - indicating that Ford Motor Company still has significant liquid assets to service its current liabilities.

December 2021 June 2022 Current Assets 108996 100469 Inventories 12065 13976 Current Liabilities 90727 86452 Quick Ratio 1.07 1.00 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Ford Motor Company Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Figures provided in millions of US dollars. Quick ratio calculated by author.

With the prospect of a recession in 2023 having a potential impact on car sales going forward, investors are likely to place greater weight on cash performance measures, as evidence that Ford Motor Company has significant cash reserves to be able to withstand a potential downturn in sales.

Moreover, we can also see that in spite of the recent price rise, the stock's EV/EBITDA ratio is still trading near a five-year low while EBITDA per share is near a five-year high. From this standpoint, the stock could still have significant room to rise on an earnings basis.

Looking Forward

Heading into 2023, the key concern for Ford Motor Company is likely to be inflation as the prospect of a recession - as these two factors could combine to result in higher production costs on the one hand, and a drop in demand as a result of a slowdown in consumer spending.

As one example, Reuters recently reported that Ford has recently had to raise the price of its electric truck F-150 Lightning Pro by 11% for the year 2023 as a result of inflation and supply chain constraints. Moreover, rising interest rates could also curb demand for cars and trucks as a result of a higher cost of borrowing.

Given that the Trucks segment represents the second-largest portion of sales after SUVs, this could be a concern if a decline in demand for the model brings down overall truck demand for Ford Motor Company.

With that being said, we have seen that while total vehicle sales for the month of September have declined significantly from that of last year, the decline year-to-date has been more modest at -1.2%.

From this standpoint, if we see sales growth continue to remain resilient heading into 2023, then the stock could potentially see upside under this scenario.

Conclusion

To conclude, my overall assessment of Ford Motor Company is that while the stock might come under pressure in the short to medium-term as a result of macroeconomic headwinds, the company's cash position remains strong and the stock appears to trade at an attractive value on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Should we see sales growth rebound heading into 2023, then this could be a significant catalyst for upside.