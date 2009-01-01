This week I joined Will Koulouris on CNBC Street Signs Asia to discuss US market outlook, and more importantly whether I still liked Alibaba. Thanks to Gabrielle See, Francis Xavier and Will for having me on. The answer may surprise you.
Here were some of my show notes ahead of the segment:
Seasonal Weakness
Stock Market: Weakest Month of the Year is September. Weakest week of the year is last week.
S&P 500 down ~22% YTD while earnings estimates down only ~3%. Analysts continue to call for a collapse in estimates like Q2.
Like June Lows: Expectations low into earnings season. +3.2% growth (low bar, expect upside surprise).
Federal Reserve
Biggest Policy Mistakes of 110yr history of Federal Reserve:
Winston Churchill, "Generals are always prepared to fight the last war."
Powell called inflation TRANSITORY when it was roaring and now wants to be Volcker when it is collapsing.
Powell and Co. will have to walk-back their hawkishness (Like ECB, BoE, RBA) and here is why:
Hawkish Talk/Guidance is working as 5yr inflation break-evens (proxy for inflation expectations) fell to 2.26% today (near 15 month low).
Managers Sentiment/Positioning for the Apocalypse
Extreme readings such as these usually presage big turnarounds in the market:
-Highest expectations for Recession since April 2020 and March 2009 (stock market bottom was in in both cases).
-Allocations to cash highest since 2001 (6.1%). Higher than GFC and Pandemic Lows.
-Current AAII Sentiment Survey: 20% bullish. Pandemic Lows 20.23%. GFC lows 18.92%.
-If you can step in at extremes when volatility and fear are high, you will make outsized returns over time.
Take the other side. Looking out a few months, the "pain trade" is UP because no one is positioned for it.
US Mid-term election: Gridlock outcome is bullish for markets - no new taxes/spending/big regulation.
Follow the Smart Money
-Short USD: Commercial Hedgers aggressively short (as was the case before peaks in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2009, 2006).
-Long US Treasuries 10-year note: Commercial Hedgers aggressively long (as was case before rally in bonds 2018, 2014, 2011, 2009)
-Long S&P Futures: Commercial Hedgers aggressively long (as was case before rally in equities 2020, 2016, 2011, 2009)
Three Picks
Finally received big order from China Airlines for up to 24 787 Dreamliners. Operates in duopoly. Demand/business travel roaring back. Earnings expected to grow at 20%/yr next five years. Big earnings growth next year off low baseline. Defense business will grow. Attractive valuation for business with a competitive moat.
Last time we were on we said USD weakness would be the trigger for Emerging Market inflows. USD down 3.65% in last few sessions. This is big for Emerging Markets.
AliCloud six years behind AWS. Huge operating leverage as it scales:
AliCloud Now: $11.8B Rev. $180M Operating Income.
Amazon AWS 2016: $12.2B Rev. $3.1B Operating Income.
Amazon AWS 2021: $62.2B Rev. $18.5B Operating Income (29% operating margin).
ZeroCovid winding down post China National Congress. Already seeing recovery in Macau Gaming Stocks. China stimulating aggressively while rest of world tightens. Unleashed post CNC.
Catalysts playing out:
I went into more granular detail with Marcel Munch on his podcast "East West Investment Opportunities." Thanks to Marcel for having me on. In this segment we discuss China demographics, history, policy and sum of the parts analysis on Alibaba.
China Demographic Data I referenced in segment:
In this last week's AAII Sentiment Survey result, Bullish Percent ticked up to 23.9% from 20.0% the previous week. Bearish Percent ticked down to 54.8% from 60.8%. Retail Sentiment is ticking up from lower levels than it was at the pandemic lows (20.23) and near the Great Financial Crisis lows of (18.92).
The CNN "Fear and Greed" moved up from 19 last week to 31 this week. Sentiment is still fearful.
And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) dropped to 12.61% this week from 29.59% equity exposure last week. Any further good news and managers will be forced to chase up into year-end:
