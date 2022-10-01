Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cannabis stock Tilray Brands (TLRY). When I woke up this morning I heard the announcement that Biden would pardon those with Federal pot convictions and that in the extended hours trading, pot stocks were hot. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a sell on 9/6 the stock lost 23.63%.

Tilray had the highest trading volume of the cannabis stocks today, and below is a 5-day price chart:

TLRY 5 Day Price Chart ( )

Tilray Brands, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business. It offers medical and adult-use cannabis products, including GMP-certified flowers, oils, vapes, edibles, and topicals; purchases and resells pharmaceutical and wellness products; and produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverage alcohol products, and hemp-based food and other wellness products. The company offers its products under the Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios, B!NGO, The Batch, P'tite Pof, Dubon, Good Supply, Solei, Chowie Wowie, Canaca, RIFF, SweetWater, Breckenridge Distillery, Alpine Beer Company, and Green Flash brands. It sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, as well as direct to consumers. The company was formerly known as Tilray, Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

80% technical sell signals but increasing to buy

75.50 negative Weighted Alpha

71.28% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter hold signal

Below its 50 and 100 day moving averages

Down 1.71% for the month

Relative Strength Index49.40%

Technical support level at3.21

Recently traded at 3.21 with 50 day moving average of 3.50

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.01 billion

Revenue expected to increase 50.20% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 hold and 6 strong sell opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets all over the place from 2.00 to 12.00 with an average of 5.14

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 121 to 55 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 12 to 24 for the opposite result

137,500 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Ranked Overall

2194 out of 4703

Ranked in Sector

435 out of 1182

Ranked in Industry

80 out of 224