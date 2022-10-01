Tilray Brands: Pot Pops Then Drops

Summary

  • 80% technical sell signal.
  • Down 1.71% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $2.00 to $12.00.
Colorado Experiments With Liberalization Of Marijuana Laws

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cannabis stock Tilray Brands (TLRY). When I woke up this morning I heard the announcement that Biden would pardon those with Federal pot convictions and that in the extended hours trading, pot stocks were hot. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a sell on 9/6 the stock lost 23.63%.

Tilray had the highest trading volume of the cannabis stocks today, and below is a 5-day price chart:

TLRY Tilray

TLRY 5 Day Price Chart ( )

Tilray Brands, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business. It offers medical and adult-use cannabis products, including GMP-certified flowers, oils, vapes, edibles, and topicals; purchases and resells pharmaceutical and wellness products; and produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverage alcohol products, and hemp-based food and other wellness products. The company offers its products under the Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios, B!NGO, The Batch, P'tite Pof, Dubon, Good Supply, Solei, Chowie Wowie, Canaca, RIFF, SweetWater, Breckenridge Distillery, Alpine Beer Company, and Green Flash brands. It sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, as well as direct to consumers. The company was formerly known as Tilray, Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 80% technical sell signals but increasing to buy
  • 75.50 negative Weighted Alpha
  • 71.28% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter hold signal
  • Below its 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • Down 1.71% for the month
  • Relative Strength Index49.40%
  • Technical support level at3.21
  • Recently traded at 3.21 with 50 day moving average of 3.50

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.01 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 50.20% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 hold and 6 strong sell opinions on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets all over the place from 2.00 to 12.00 with an average of 5.14
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 121 to 55 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 12 to 24 for the opposite result
  • 137,500 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Hold 3.20
Quant Hold 3.02

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation A- A- -
Growth A- A- -
Profitability B B+ -
Momentum C- D -
Revisions B- A+ -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Ranked Overall

2194 out of 4703

Ranked in Sector

435 out of 1182

Ranked in Industry

80 out of 224

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

