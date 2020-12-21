FID: Lackluster Dividend Aristocrat ETF

Summary

  • FID is an ex-U.S global dividend fund with a yield of 4.8%.
  • Canada is the top country in its portfolio.
  • Financials and Utilities are the top sectors.
  • Valuation looks attractive, but it is biased by the country and sector breakdown.
  • The fund has lost 30% in share price since inception and lagged its competitors.
3d rendering of golden crown starting to dissolve in particles on white background.

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality of their current portfolios. As holdings and their weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

FID strategy and portfolio

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) has been tracking the S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Index since 8/22/2013. As of writing, it has 75 holdings (excluding cash and equivalents), a 12-month distribution yield of 4.8% and a total expense ratio of 0.60%. It pays quarterly distributions.

As described by First Trust, eligible stocks must:

  • Be constituents of the S&P Global Broad Market Index, excluding the U.S.,
  • Have an average daily traded value of at least $5 million and a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion,
  • Not have decreased dividends any year for at least 10 consecutive years,
  • Have positive earnings per share,
  • Have a dividend payout ratio inferior or equal to 100%,
  • Have an indicated dividend yield inferior or equal to 10%.

Then, stocks with the highest indicated dividend yield are considered, with a maximum of 20 stocks by country and a maximum of 35 stocks by GICS sector. At each annual rebalancing, constituents are weighted by dividend yield with a maximum of 3% by holding and 25% by country and sector.

Large and mega-caps represent 62% of asset value. Asia is the heaviest region (40%), followed by Europe (33%) and North America (25%). The top 3 countries are Canada (25%), Japan (17.4%) and Hong Kong (16.3%). The latter represents a significant exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China. The next chart plots the top 10 countries, which represent 88% of asset value.

FID countries

FID countries (chart: author; data: First Trust)

The portfolio is quite concentrated in three sectors: financials (25.2%), utilities (23.4%) and real estate (16.3%). Other sectors weigh no more than 8% individually and 35% in aggregate.

FID sectors

FID sectors (chart: author; data: First Trust)

FID is much cheaper than the US benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) regarding valuation ratios (see next table). However, metrics are skewed by the top sectors and countries. Every country and industry has different averages. In particular, financials have much cheaper valuation ratios than other sectors, and they are less meaningful. Ratios also are significantly lower in Canada: the aggregate P/E of the MSCI Canada Index is about 12.

FID

SPY

Price / Earnings TTM

9.54

19.63

Price / Book

0.93

3.72

Price / Sales

0.82

2.4

Price / Cash Flow

6.45

14.98

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 21% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs 2.32%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.

Name

Identifier

Sector

Weight

Sino Land Company Limited

83.HK

Real Estate

2.32%

KT&G Corporation

033780.KS

Consumer Staples

2.24%

Keyera Corp.

KEY.CN

Energy

2.23%

Enagas S.A.

ENG.SM

Utilities

2.14%

Capital Power Corporation

CPX.CT

Utilities

2.12%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

9513.JP

Utilities

2.05%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

4502.JP

Health Care

2.04%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

AC*.MM

Consumer Staples

1.96%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

16.HK

Real Estate

1.95%

BAE Systems Plc

BA/.LN

Industrials

1.93%

FID vs. competitors

The next table compares the fund’s performance and risk metrics with other non-hedged international dividend funds since 1/1/2016: Schwab Fundamental International Large Co ETF (FNDF), iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF), First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend ETF (FGD), SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV), MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF), and Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV).

since Jan.2016

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

FID

14.82%

2.07%

-38.96%

0.2

17.30%

FNDF

34.89%

4.53%

-40.09%

0.29

16.76%

IDV

22.65%

3.06%

-41.64%

0.21

18.00%

PXF

29.97%

3.95%

-41.56%

0.26

17.32%

FGD

29.93%

3.95%

-43.26%

0.24

18.59%

WDIV

32.59%

4.26%

-40.11%

0.27

16.76%

HDEF

18.11%

2.49%

-36.87%

0.19

15.17%

SDIV

-29.18%

-4.97%

-56.62%

-0.14

22.56%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

As a reference, SPY has an annualized return of 11.6% in the same period. FID has lagged behind all of them except SDIV, which is the only one in loss here. SDIV has the highest yield and the worst performance, showing once again risks of high yield funds. I have pointed out in several ETF reviews that securities with yields above 6% suffer from capital decay on average (there are rare exceptions). The next chart compares FID with the best performer in the list above: FNDF.

FID vs. FNDF since 2016

FID vs. FNDF since 2016 (Portfolio123)

In fact, FID has suffered a steady capital decay, losing about 30% in share price since inception.

FID share price

FID share price (Trading View on Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

FID ETF holds 75 international dividend stocks of large and mid-size companies. The top 3 countries are Canada, Japan and Hong Kong. About 16% of asset value is invested in the Hong Kong market, involving geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China. The top 3 sectors are financials, utilities and real estate. Valuation metrics look very attractive, but they are biased by the sector and country breakdown. Past performance is underwhelming: FID has lagged 6 of its direct competitors in the same asset category since 2016. It has suffered a 30% capital decay since inception. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.46K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

