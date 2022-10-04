Kimberly White

Inflation remains stubbornly at four-decade highs despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively so far this year:

Data by YCharts

As a result, the economy appears to be headed for the worst of both worlds: persistently high inflation and an all-but certain recession due to aggressive interest rate hikes bringing the economy to its knees.

In such an environment it is hard to know where to allocate capital because while cash is obviously a losing investment given that inflation remains well-above interest rates, equity valuations are also getting hammered due to rising interest rates and declining forward economic prospects. This explains the dismal performance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) thus far this year:

Data by YCharts

Ray Dalio: Cash Is No Longer Trash

However, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio seems to have come to his own conclusion on how investors should navigate the current environment. Earlier this year during an interview with CNBC at the Davos World Economic Forum, Mr. Dalio said:

Of course cash is still trash. [Do] you know how fast you're losing buying power?

However, just a few days ago, he suddenly reversed course, recently tweeting:

The facts have changed and I've changed my mind about cash as an asset: I no longer think cash is trash. At existing interest rates and with the Fed shrinking the balance sheet, it is now about neutral — neither a very good or very bad deal. In other words, the short-term interest rate is now about right."

Mr. Dalio posits that - due to the Fed's recent hawkish actions of increasing the Federal Funds rate and reducing the amount of dollars in bonds on its balance sheet - the force behind the inflationary bubble in the first place is no longer in effect and now investors are adequately compensated via short-term interest rates for holding cash.

This post followed his other recent proclamation in an interview that - due to the Federal Reserve's hawkish course - there will be economic pain in the near future:

We are right now very close to a 0% growth year. I think it's going to get worse into 2023 and then 2024, which has implications for elections... What [the Federal Reserve] will do will balance it. They will tighten monetary policy and take away credit until the economic pain is greater than the inflation pain.

Our Inflation Outlook

While we are not big fans of holding cash at the moment given that we are finding plenty of deeply undervalued opportunities in the high yield space, we do believe that there is reason to believe that inflation may well have peaked back in June and that - when combined with rising rates for at least the near-term - the risk-reward proposition of holding cash has improved considerably from just a few months ago. Here are three among several reasons why inflation may well have peaked in June:

1. Falling commodity prices: While energy prices have remained elevated, they are off their highs from earlier this year and are only being propped up due to OPEC cuts to production. Meanwhile, other industrial commodities like iron ore and copper as well as agricultural products have fallen considerably from highs. On top of that, housing costs have also begun to pull back meaningfully, with more declines expected in each category being reflected in the stock prices of some major producers in each sector:

Data by YCharts

As Deutsche Bank recently wrote:

Futures prices are falling despite physical markets still being tight, suggesting that demand destruction is taking hold, which will be key to getting inflation back on target

2. The job market continues to loosen: The latest jobs data indicates that jobs growth continues to decelerate with job openings falling sharply. Furthermore, wage growth has decelerated meaningfully in recent months on a sequential and year-over-year basis:

U.S. Wage Growth (tradingeconomics.com)

3. Supply chain backlogs clearing: Shipping costs continue to decline and several management teams that we have spoken with have said that their supply chain problems have been clearing up, jiving with the general data that product delivery times are improving.

Investor Takeaway: SPY Implications

What does all this mean for the SPY? Well, it is tough to say for sure, but it seems to be a somewhat bullish indicator for the stock market. While interest rates will likely continue rising for at least the near-term due to the Federal Reserve's determination to crush inflation as soon as possible, we believe it is unlikely that interest rates will move significantly higher from where they are at present and are likely to begin falling sometime in 2023. Given that interest rates are gravity for stocks, falling interest rates will undoubtedly provide a tailwind for equity valuations. Why is that?

Well, first of all, as we already stated we believe that we will see inflation continue to decelerate in the final months of this year (especially when stripping out energy costs) and with the higher comps as we begin 2023, we expect the year-over-year inflation numbers to plummet to the mid-single digits.

Second, it appears that we are likely headed for a recession (if not in one already). As inflation numbers begin to fall meaningfully and economic pain becomes more prevalent, the Federal Reserve will very likely begin to feel the heat from both Wall Street and Main Street to reverse course and cut interest rates again.

Third, we believe that the long-term outlook definitely favors continued negative real interest rates. This is because the massive deficit spending and existing debt for the U.S. government combined with the growing defense burden that China's rise and Russia's aggression is demanding will force the U.S. to spend a lot more money than it can afford to collect in direct taxes from its citizens without destroying its economy. As a result, it will have no choice but to continue borrowing and printing a lot of money. This will keep inflation at an above average rate, though technological innovation will help to fight some of this impact. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will be under tremendous pressure to keep interest rates as low as possible in order to make servicing the U.S. government's ballooning debt manageable.

With interest rates remaining in a lowish band (sub 5%) for the foreseeable future and likely below the inflation rate (though this too should remain under control as long as technological innovation persists and major supply chain shocks are kept to a minimum), assets like businesses, real estate, and commodities should continue to deliver strong returns to investors over the long-term. This in turn, should make a low-cost diversified ETF like SPY a solid long-term investment at current levels. In particular, it helps SPY because its largest holdings are higher growth technology companies (23.7% of the fund is tech, making it the single largest component of the index by far), which are disproportionately hurt by rising interest rates.

SPY Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, once interest rates begin to fall again due to inflation's recent peak becoming more evident, tech stocks - and by extension SPY - should recover and generate solid long-term performance.

While we still prefer to invest elsewhere at High Yield Investor given that we are finding better individual bargains and are crushing the SPY year-to-date, we also think that the SPY is worth buying for those with a long-term outlook after the latest downturn in the index.