The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/13
|
10/25
|
0.56
|
0.63
|
12.50%
|
1.98%
|
17
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
10/13
|
10/21
|
0.32
|
0.33
|
3.13%
|
3.19%
|
26
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
10/14
|
10/31
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
1.85%
|
49
|
Trinity Bank, N.A.
|
10/13
|
10/31
|
0.75
|
0.78
|
4.00%
|
1.79%
|
11
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
10/21
|
0.21
|
17.27
|
4.86%
|
27
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
10/25
|
0.32
|
63.29
|
2.02%
|
13
Tuesday Oct 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
11/15
|
1.12
|
259.71
|
1.73%
|
18
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/27
|
0.31
|
48.17
|
2.57%
|
10
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
11/10
|
0.26
|
157.98
|
0.66%
|
10
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/24
|
0.06
|
6.25
|
3.84%
|
8
Wednesday Oct 12 (Ex-Div 10/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/15
|
1.41
|
138.76
|
4.06%
|
10
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/15
|
0.47
|
101.79
|
1.85%
|
9
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/25
|
0.63
|
127.03
|
1.98%
|
17
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
10/31
|
0.4
|
40.82
|
3.92%
|
6
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/31
|
0.65
|
89.62
|
2.90%
|
10
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
10/28
|
0.6
|
202.03
|
1.19%
|
13
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
10/31
|
1.25
|
145.24
|
3.44%
|
12
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
11/1
|
0.28
|
26.8
|
4.18%
|
24
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
10/21
|
0.33
|
41.33
|
3.19%
|
26
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
11/1
|
0.195
|
20.7
|
3.77%
|
18
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
10/31
|
0.23
|
23.4
|
3.93%
|
12
Thursday Oct 13 (Ex-Div 10/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
10/31
|
0.75
|
127.45
|
2.35%
|
5
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
11/2
|
0.21
|
60.82
|
1.38%
|
25
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
10/31
|
0.02458
|
11
|
2.68%
|
8
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
11/15
|
0.26
|
44.54
|
2.33%
|
54
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/31
|
0.435
|
138.5
|
1.26%
|
15
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
10/31
|
0.455
|
83.55
|
2.18%
|
30
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
11/3
|
0.35
|
84.31
|
1.66%
|
9
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
11/5
|
1.5
|
151.34
|
3.96%
|
12
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
91.05
|
1.85%
|
49
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
10/31
|
2.2
|
258.48
|
3.40%
|
9
Friday Oct 14 (Ex-Div 10/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
11/1
|
0.18
|
132.84
|
0.54%
|
8
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
11/4
|
1.58
|
536.41
|
1.18%
|
6
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
10/31
|
0.36
|
214.44
|
0.67%
|
12
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
10/14
|
0.234
|
4.3%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
10/14
|
0.18
|
3.3%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
10/12
|
0.2
|
1.1%
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
10/14
|
0.1808
|
6.7%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
10/14
|
1.18
|
3.5%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
10/17
|
0.4
|
1.8%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
10/11
|
0.88
|
5.5%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
10/14
|
0.29
|
5.3%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
10/14
|
0.69
|
2.9%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
10/17
|
0.94
|
3.3%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
10/14
|
0.275
|
6.5%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
10/17
|
0.43
|
4.5%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
10/13
|
0.19
|
0.5%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
10/17
|
0.51
|
1.4%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
10/14
|
1.25
|
3.6%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
10/14
|
0.41
|
2.7%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
10/14
|
2.2
|
4.0%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
10/14
|
0.3325
|
5.8%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
10/17
|
0.33
|
4.0%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
10/17
|
0.295
|
2.7%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
10/17
|
1.08
|
4.8%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
10/17
|
0.15
|
3.7%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
10/12
|
0.22
|
2.5%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/17
|
0.15
|
2.5%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
10/14
|
1.8
|
7.9%
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
10/14
|
0.2
|
2.1%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
10/14
|
1.31
|
2.8%
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/11
|
0.7
|
2.2%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
10/12
|
0.54
|
5.3%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
10/14
|
0.56
|
1.8%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
10/14
|
0.44
|
5.1%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
10/14
|
0.22
|
7.9%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
10/14
|
0.385
|
2.8%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
10/14
|
0.68
|
3.3%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
10/11
|
0.94
|
8.8%
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
10/13
|
0.29
|
11.4%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
10/14
|
0.75
|
0.8%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
10/14
|
0.79
|
1.4%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
10/14
|
0.475
|
3.0%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
10/14
|
0.248
|
5.1%
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
10/12
|
0.7
|
4.3%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
10/12
|
1.27
|
6.0%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
10/17
|
0.4525
|
4.3%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
10/17
|
0.34
|
1.3%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
10/14
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/14
|
0.495
|
1.5%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
10/14
|
0.25
|
2.3%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
10/17
|
0.3108
|
9.7%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/17
|
0.121667
|
5.3%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/14
|
0.34
|
1.8%
|
STORE Capital Corporation
|
(STOR)
|
10/17
|
0.41
|
5.2%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
10/13
|
0.63
|
4.1%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
10/14
|
0.88
|
2.8%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
10/14
|
0.3
|
0.2%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
10/14
|
0.23
|
3.4%
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
10/14
|
0.4
|
3.1%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
10/17
|
0.48
|
4.8%
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
10/14
|
1.061
|
6.0%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
10/17
|
0.82
|
1.6%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/14
|
0.125
|
1.8%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
10/14
|
0.1949
|
2.1%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, MDT, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
