Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/13 10/25 0.56 0.63 12.50% 1.98% 17 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/13 10/21 0.32 0.33 3.13% 3.19% 26 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/14 10/31 0.4 0.42 5.00% 1.85% 49 Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCPK:TYBT) 10/13 10/31 0.75 0.78 4.00% 1.79% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 10/21 0.21 17.27 4.86% 27 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 10/25 0.32 63.29 2.02% 13 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 1.12 259.71 1.73% 18 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/27 0.31 48.17 2.57% 10 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/10 0.26 157.98 0.66% 10 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 10/24 0.06 6.25 3.84% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 12 (Ex-Div 10/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.41 138.76 4.06% 10 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.47 101.79 1.85% 9 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.63 127.03 1.98% 17 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 10/31 0.4 40.82 3.92% 6 City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/31 0.65 89.62 2.90% 10 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 10/28 0.6 202.03 1.19% 13 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 10/31 1.25 145.24 3.44% 12 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 11/1 0.28 26.8 4.18% 24 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/21 0.33 41.33 3.19% 26 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.195 20.7 3.77% 18 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.23 23.4 3.93% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 13 (Ex-Div 10/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 10/31 0.75 127.45 2.35% 5 Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/2 0.21 60.82 1.38% 25 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 10/31 0.02458 11 2.68% 8 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 11/15 0.26 44.54 2.33% 54 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/31 0.435 138.5 1.26% 15 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.455 83.55 2.18% 30 Owens Corning (OC) 11/3 0.35 84.31 1.66% 9 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.5 151.34 3.96% 12 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/31 0.42 91.05 1.85% 49 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 10/31 2.2 258.48 3.40% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 14 (Ex-Div 10/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 11/1 0.18 132.84 0.54% 8 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 11/4 1.58 536.41 1.18% 6 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.36 214.44 0.67% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 10/14 0.234 4.3% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 10/14 0.18 3.3% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10/12 0.2 1.1% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 10/14 0.1808 6.7% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10/14 1.18 3.5% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 10/17 0.4 1.8% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 10/11 0.88 5.5% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 10/14 0.29 5.3% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 10/14 0.69 2.9% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/17 0.94 3.3% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/14 0.275 6.5% CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/17 0.43 4.5% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 10/13 0.19 0.5% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/17 0.51 1.4% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10/14 1.25 3.6% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 10/14 0.41 2.7% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 10/14 2.2 4.0% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 10/14 0.3325 5.8% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/17 0.33 4.0% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 10/17 0.295 2.7% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 10/17 1.08 4.8% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 10/17 0.15 3.7% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 10/12 0.22 2.5% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 10/17 0.15 2.5% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 10/14 1.8 7.9% IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 10/14 0.2 2.1% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 10/14 1.31 2.8% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/11 0.7 2.2% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/12 0.54 5.3% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 10/14 0.56 1.8% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 10/14 0.44 5.1% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 10/14 0.22 7.9% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.385 2.8% Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/14 0.68 3.3% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 10/11 0.94 8.8% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 10/13 0.29 11.4% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 10/14 0.75 0.8% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10/14 0.79 1.4% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 10/14 0.475 3.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 10/14 0.248 5.1% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/12 0.7 4.3% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 10/12 1.27 6.0% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 10/17 0.4525 4.3% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 10/17 0.34 1.3% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 10/14 0.35 0.9% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 10/14 0.495 1.5% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 10/14 0.25 2.3% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10/17 0.3108 9.7% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/17 0.121667 5.3% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10/14 0.34 1.8% STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 10/17 0.41 5.2% State Street Corporation (STT) 10/13 0.63 4.1% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 10/14 0.88 2.8% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 10/14 0.3 0.2% TowneBank (TOWN) 10/14 0.23 3.4% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10/14 0.4 3.1% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/17 0.48 4.8% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/14 1.061 6.0% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 10/17 0.82 1.6% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10/14 0.125 1.8% The York Water Company (YORW) 10/14 0.1949 2.1% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.