I wrote an article on Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) a little over a year ago and I have since added it to the portfolio. Adriatic Metals is a low-cost polymetallic development company in Bosnia & Herzegovina, in the construction phase, with the aim to start production in less than year from today. The company is listed in Australia, the UK, and has an OTC listing in the U.S.
The stock price has declined substantially over the last year due to the poor sentiment for miners and development companies especially, much more than what can be expected due to the decline in the underlying metals of the key Vares project. The valuation is therefore very attractive.
Adriatic Metals is primarily focused on the Vares project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, presently under construction, which I will focus on in this article. The company also has the Raska exploration project in Serbia, with some long-term potential.
Adriatic Metals did in late last year announce the $244.5M project financing, which included $120M in senior secured debt, a $22.5M copper stream, and $102M in equity at a stock price of £1.52, which is well above where the stock is currently trading.
The project is consequently fully funded, and the construction phase is progressing well. The company provided its Q3 update on the 7th of October, where the initial capital cost is now estimated to $173M. That is $5M or 3% above the feasibility study from last year, which is quite good in my view given the inflation we have seen lately. Also note that 72% of capital expenditure excluding contingency is awarded, pending award, or recently quoted, as shown in the chart below. So, any substantial cost overruns are very unlikely at this stage.
The project was up until recently expected to have its first concentrate production in late Q2-23, but that has now been pushed out to Q3-22. Even if the majority of long lead items and equipment orders are expected on schedule, global supply chain disruptions have caused some minor delays.
While the economics for the Vares project are already today extremely good, it should be noted that the company is doing both exploration and infill drilling at the moment, and a resource update is expected in Q1-23 for the Vares project. Where the drill highlights have shown 20-30 meters with a 800-900 g/t silver equivalent grade, which is of course excellent. This has the potential to both extend the mine life and boost he net present value of the project.
Vares is a low-cost polymetallic project with superb economics, where the post-tax IRR is above 100% even if metal prices have declined some from the feasibility study and the initial capital cost is up 3%. AISC was estimated to $7.3/AgEq ounces.
To estimate the value of the project, I will rely on the following commodity price assumptions: gold $1,700/oz, silver $20/oz, zinc $3,050/t, and lead $2,050/t. Based on the sensitivity table of the feasibility study and revenue contribution per commodity, we are now looking at an NPV of about $900M.
The company did as of H1 2022 have 266M shares outstanding, which together with the latest fx rate and a stock price £1.24 gives us a market cap of $366M. Now, the company has some debt as well, but the total value of the copper stream, senior secured debt, and $20M convertibles roughly offsets the initial capital cost of the project. We can also expect the cash position to be relatively low in Q3 of next year, even if there is a contingency to handle more minor cost overruns or delays. So, the market cap to NPV is an appropriate metric for the valuation of the stock, which currently stands at 0.41.
A market cap to NPV of 0.41 is in my view very attractive for a low-cost project where I am using relatively conservative commodity price assumptions. We are less than a year away from initial production, the project is fully financed, it is tracking just slightly behind schedule and above budget.
As mentioned earlier, Adriatic Metals will also deliver a resource update in early 2023 that is likely to increase the NPV, and there is nothing to suggest it would be the last time the project grows, as it is open in a couple directions.
There have been some concerns about the political stability of Bosnia & Herzegovina, which does not contain much substance according to the CEO. Given the current global geopolitical situation, there is probably a decent amount of political uncertainty in most countries at the moment. I don’t think Bosnia & Herzegovina and the region of the country where Adriatic Metals operate is much worse in that regard.
There is little operating history for international mining companies in the country, but the government has been very supportive. In South and Central America as a comparison, we have a lot of operating history, but we are presently seeing much less supportive governments in my view.
One positive aspect is that the country is not feeling the pain of the energy crisis to the same degree as much of Europe, where energy prices have so far remained low and relatively stable. That is because the country primarily relies on coal and hydro for its electricity generation. Lower electricity prices will be beneficial for Adriatic Metals and that will at least not be a source of political tension for households in the country.
If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.
I primarily invest in turnarounds in cyclical industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.
This article was written by
I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.
I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.
I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Long Adriatic Metals on LSE.
Comments (1)