WendellandCarolyn

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

In June, 2022, we have published an article on Seeking Alpha, titled: "Kroger: Likely To Outperform The Market During Times Of Low Consumer Confidence". In that article, we have given the firm's stock a buy rating due to the following reasons:

Kroger showed strong financial performance in the first quarter, including mid-single-digit sales growth and expanding operating margin.

The firm was expecting increased sales growth and earnings per share in its updated 2022 full-year guidance.

Attractive valuation and a strong track record of dividend payments and share buybacks

We believed that the demand for KR's products were likely to remain high, especially in the food and drugs segment.

Since our last writing, KR's stock price has declined by more than 11%, underperforming the broader market, which has declined by only 3% in the same period.

Data by YCharts

Today, we will revisit Kroger, and provide an updated view, taking the latest earnings, news, and macroeconomic developments into account.

Let us start by looking at the latest earnings report of the firm.

Earnings

The firm has delivered strong results in the latest quarter. Both top- and bottom-line figures have shown substantial growth compared to the year ago quarter.

Consolidated statement of operations (KR)

Revenue has totalled in $34.6 billion, representing a more than 9% increase year-over-year. Identical sales for Q2 have increased by as much as 5.8%, excluding fuel and gross margin came in at 20.9%. Net earnings attributable to KR have increased by $264 million compared to the year ago quarter.

In our opinion, these strong results show that the demand for Kroger's products and services indeed remains strong. It is further supported by the fact that the firm has once again raised their full year 2022 outlook.

The updated full year guidance is shown in the table below:

Updated guidance (Kroger)

Kroger's management during the earnings release have also underlined the strength of the business in various operational environments and gave a brief justification for the updated guidance.

Kroger delivered strong second quarter results propelled by our Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital strategy. [...] Our consistent performance underscores the resiliency and flexibility of our business model, which enables Kroger to thrive in many different operating environments. We are applying technology and innovation to improve freshness, grow Our Brands, and create a seamless shopping experience so our customers can get what they want, when and how they want it, with zero compromise on quality, selection and affordability. [...] Our second quarter results provide another proof point that Kroger has the right go-to-market strategy. Our consistent execution of this strategy is building momentum in our business which, combined with sustained food at home trends, gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance.

All in all, we believe that based on the firm's operational and financial performance in the latest quarter, the recent sell-off is not justified. We still find KR's business attractive. Even so, if we take into account their continued commitment to return value to their shareholders.

Returning value to shareholders

Kroger also remains committed to returning value to its shareholders and allocates capital accordingly.

Earlier this quarter, Kroger increased its dividend by 24%, marking the 16th consecutive year of dividend increases. Additionally, during the quarter, Kroger repurchased $309 million in shares and year-to-date, has repurchased $975 million in shares. On September 9th, the Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

In our opinion, these news are also positive for both shareholders and potential investors. The management has also claimed that they aim for a total shareholder return as much as 8-11% over time.

Our business model has proven to be resilient in a variety of operating and economic environments and we remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive and sustainable total shareholder returns of 8-11% over time.

We believe that the recent decrease in stock price could be opportunity for dividend and dividend growth investors to potentially start a position.

Macroeconomic environment

The macroeconomic environment since our last writing has not improved. Consumer confidence in the United States remains low and the Fed has kept on raising the interest rates.

Consumer confidence

U.S. Consumer confidence (Trading Economics)

While the consumer confidence reading has somewhat bounced back from its lows, it still remains at extremely low levels.

Fed funds rate

United States Fed Funds Rate (Trading Economics)

The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 75 bps to the 3%-3.25% range during its September meeting, the third straight three-quarter point increase and pushing borrowing costs to the highest since 2008.

Oil price

While crude oil prices have come down from their highs, reached earlier this year, they remain substantially elevated compared to 2021 and pre-pandemic levels.

Crude oil price (Trading Economics)

The recent news about the OPEC+ group's production cut has fuelled a rapid jump in the oil prices and let to significant volatility.

A group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite calls from the U.S. to pump more to help the global economy.

These news also increase the uncertainty in the near future and may hurt the global economy going forward.

Valuation

In our opinion, after the recent sell-off Kroger's stock became even more attractive from a valuation perspective.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

According to most of the traditional price multiples, KR's stock is trading at a substantial discount compared to not only the consumer staples sector medians, but also to its own 5Y averages.

We believe that KR remains attractive from a valuation point of view.

To sum up

Kroger has delivered strong financial and operational results in the latest quarter, proving that their business model is robust and that the demand for their products and services can remain strong even in challenging macroeconomic environments.

The macroeconomic environment has not improved since our last writing. Consumer confidence remains low and the uncertainty around energy prices has even increased, due to the announced OPEC+ production cut.

The firm remains committed to return value to its shareholders, both through dividends and share buybacks.

The company became even more attractive from a valuation point of view.

For these reasons, we maintain our "buy" rating.