Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is a household name for all involved with automotive, with the company describing its own business as a global leader in vehicle care to power the future of mobility. The company is well known from oil and lubricants for engines, gears, transmission and radiators, among others. The company has come to its current existence after the business was spun off from Ashland (ASH) in 2015 and ever since has been a pretty stable investment.

The Base Case

Late in 2021, Valvoline reported its results for the fiscal year 2021. The company posted sales at $2.98 billion, obviously seeing a strong recovery from 2020 as the pandemic was on its retreat last year. Operating income rose much more modestly to $528 million as the company posted a net profit of $420 million, equal to $2.30 per share, that is on a GAAP basis.

This earnings number requires a bit more explanation, as the company actually saw some one-time benefits from its post-retirement plans, with adjusted earnings posted at $1.95 per share based on an EBITDA number of $634 million. The company ended the year with a $1.46 billion net debt load, resulting in a perfectly manageable leverage ratio of 2.3 times.

The company reports its results across two divisions. The Global Products is the largest segment in terms of sales, with revenues reported at $1.76 billion. The unit posted adjusted EBITDA of $327 million and operating income of $298 million.

The Retail Service segment posted $1.22 billion in revenue, yet it is far more profitable on an absolute and relative basis. The segment posted adjusted EBITDA of $382 million and operating earnings of $321 million. Note that the sum of the segment results does not add up with the corporate results given that these segment results exclude the allocation of overhead expenses. This is important as Valvoline announced its intention to break up the business already late last year.

The company announced a comforting guidance for 2022 with EBITDA seen between $675 and $700 million, and adjusted earnings seen between $2.06 and $2.18 per share.

With 182 million shares outstanding, and these shares peaking at $38 late in 2021, the $6.9 billion equity valuation translates into an $8.3 billion enterprise valuation. These were relatively steep valuations, also given the positioning, but shares have come down a long way to $25 per share right now.

What Happened?

Like the rest of the market, shares of Valvoline have sold off so far this year, down to $25 at the moment of writing, as Valvoline was mostly trading around the $20 mark ahead of the pandemic.

The company reiterated the full year guidance through the first two quarters of this year, despite inflationary pressures, the impact of a stronger dollar and supply chain issues.

A major event happened this summer as the company announced the sale of its Global Products business. Valvoline has reached a deal on the first of August to sell the unit in a $2.65 billion cash deal to Aramco. Note that net cash proceeds from the sale are pegged at just $2.25 billion after taxes and transaction costs.

Investors were not too pleased with the deal as shares traded in the low-thirties but fell to the high-twenties in the days following the announcement, with the company posted its third quarter results two days after the announcement of the deal. With 180 million shares now trading at $25, the company is awarded a $4.5 billion equity valuation, or $6.1 billion enterprise valuation based on the current net debt load.

With the company fetching $2.25 billion for the Global Products business, that is equal to 37% of its enterprise valuation at $25 per share. As we have seen, the unit was responsible for 46% of total segment EBITDA in 2021, suggesting that the sale price comes in a bit light.

If we do some modeling, we see a net debt load of $1.6 billion turn into a $650 million net cash position overnight, once the deal closes later this year, or early in 2023. Investors were furthermore digesting somewhat softer guidance for the year, as the company cut the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance to $675 million, yet it maintained the guidance, seeing earnings at $2.11 per share.

Pro Forma Impact

The retail segment is set to generate some $1.4 billion in sales and perhaps around $325 million in operating earnings this year. If we allocate all the $75 million in corporate cost overhead to the segment, corporate operating earnings come in at $250 million, if these costs are shared with the divested Global Product business, that increases to $287 million.

With no interest due, or actually some net interest income expected, and a 25% tax rate, the midpoint of operating earnings for the standalone business comes in around $200 million, which actually makes that earnings just north of $2 per share will fall to about $1.10 per share. Of course, a $650 million net cash position, equal to about $3.60 per share, will change things quite a bit.

After all, this makes that a $25 stock is valued at $21-$22 per share if we back out net cash holdings. With earnings power seen around $1.10 per share, the resulting valuation come in around 20 times on an unleveraged basis.

Of course, the company has the potential to incur some leverage with M&A, or even buy back some stock to boost earnings per share, as the overall valuations look quite fair. While the company reports a targeted 20% earnings per share growth, I still have to see some results before trusting management on this rather aggressive outlook.

Believing that the sales price comes in a bit light, but have been de-risked quite a bit, I am still a bit cautious as the secular change to electrification of automotive does post some threats of course.

For me, Valvoline obtains a neutral rating, albeit that I am anxious to learn how the pro forma performance will look like past the deal, as there might be upside to the $1.10 per share number, something which could support shares going forward.