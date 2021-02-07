Right now I'm having amnesia and déjà vu at the same time. I think I've forgotten this before. ― Steven Wright
Today, we put Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) in the spotlight for the first time. As can be seen below the stock has lost over 80% of its value in 2022. The company has an early-stage clinical pipeline targeting several disease areas including Alzheimer's. What lies ahead for the company is discussed below.
Longeveron Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company is based an hour south of me in Miami, FL. The stock currently trades around $3.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $85 million.
The company primary asset is called Lomecel-B which the company has dubbed a pipeline in a product. The candidate is in early-stage development targeting multiple indications.
At the beginning of the year, Longeveron initiated a Phase 2a clinical trial of Lomecel-B to evaluate the safety of single and multiple infusions of two different dose levels of Lomecel-B compared to placebo in patients with mild Alzheimer's Disease. The company's approach is unique in that Lomecel-B is targeting the CNS inflammation present in the disease and not the amyloid plaque that is the focus of most efforts to treat this horrid disease
Enrollment in this 48-patient, 4-arm, parallel design, randomized should be complete by year end. The primary endpoint is safety meaning the occurrence of serious adverse events (SAEs) within the first 30 days after administration of Lomecel-B.
Lomecel-B is also being evaluated to treat a rare affliction called HLHS which stand for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The company is currently putting together a Phase 2a clinical study that is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intramyocardial injection of Lomecel-B in infants with HLHS who are undergoing Stage II reconstructive cardiac surgery. The company has activated 12 clinical sites for this trial 'ELPIS II' that will consist of 38 patients. Enrollment is ongoing and management will disclose timelines for this trial once the 50% enrollment mark has been met. Lomecel-B for HLHS has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA in late August, it should be noted.
Finally, the design of a planned Phase 2 study evaluating Lomecel-B against Aging Frailty in Japan recently saw the amendment to the proposed design of the study accepted. The company is hoping to enroll the first subject in this study before the end of this year. Results from a Phase 2b trial were encouraging.
Only two analyst firms have chimed in on Longeveron so far in 2022. In early January, E F Hutton initiated the shares as a Buy with a $20 price target. In mid-August Maxim Group maintained its own Buy rating with a $14 price target.
Several insiders have sold shares in the company so far this year. So far, aggregate sales total just over $650,000 in 2022. There has been no insider buying in the equity so far this year. Approximately one of every dozen shares outstanding is currently held short. The company ended the second quarter with just over $25 million in cash and marketable securities against no long-term debt. The company posted a net loss of $5.6 million.
There are some things to like about Longeveron. It has several 'shots on goal' and has positive, albeit sparse analyst support. The company is targeting a huge potential indication as well. Unfortunately, the downside far outweighs those positives in this uncertain market. At its current quarterly burn rate, the company is going to have to raise additional capital, most likely in the first half of 2023. Leadership has stated that current funding is 'sufficient to cover expenses and capital requirements into the first half of 2024'.
Alzheimer's is also the black hole of the R&D dollar across the industry, as large biotech firms have sunk tens of billions of dollars of research into this disease area with not much to show for those investments to this point.
Finally, any potential commercialization for Longeveron is years and years down the road. Not exactly the kind of risk profile that does well in a bear market. Therefore, I have no investment recommendation around LGVN at this time.
Our memory is a more perfect world than the universe: it gives back life to those who no longer exist. ― Guy de Maupassant
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)