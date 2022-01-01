The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
We bought our oldest and largest investment, Berkshire Hathaway, almost 11 years ago. Back then, the stock cost USD 115,000 per share. We have told you so much about Berkshire through the years that it is difficult not to repeat ourselves.
At the time, we had estimated the stock’s intrinsic value at USD 170,000. So, we were buying the shares at about two-thirds of their value, which we thought to be very attractive given the low risk and long-term growth potential. Today, we estimate the intrinsic value of a BRK share at USD 535,000. At the current share price of USD 406,000, this means the stock is trading at about three-quarters of its value. The shares remain undervalued more or less to the same extent as they were 11 years earlier, but their intrinsic value has more than tripled in that time and that rise in value has gradually pulled up the share price.
These and other figures confirm this to be a great business. To put this in perspective, over the time that we have held Berkshire’s stock, profits for companies in the S&P 500 have risen by 119%. The book value of BRK, a quite reliable indicator of the company’s growth, has risen by 212% – nearly twice as much as has the broader market. By our calculations, BRK’s earnings power grew by 175% over the same period.
We expect a similar overall trend across the next 11 years. The intrinsic value could triple again (currently growing at a rate of approximately $150 per day), and the long- term share price development should advance correspondingly. We can say this even as we are aware that the next 11 years are likely to bring at least as many unexpected events and twists and turns in life as have the past 11 years.
BRK is our core investment, and I would describe our view on the company this way: If I had to invest all my money in a single stock and could not touch it at all for 5–10 years, then I would choose BRK without any hesitation. It is a conglomerate consisting of individual investments the quality of which is well above average, with efficiency in capital allocation that is far above average, having an extraordinarily strong balance sheet, and with very low business risk.
All this comes at a valuation that is significantly below the market average. BRK’s earnings power, the determination of which requires a thorough understanding of its business and a good bit of manual labour, is somewhere just north of USD 50 billion a year. Therefore, the entire company, with its market capitalisation of USD 590 billion, trades at less than 12 times annual earnings. It is very realistic to expect BRK’s stock price to grow at an average rate of about 10% per year over the long term.
This is considerably greater than what with equal realism can be expected from the stock markets generally. Thus, we look for Berkshire’s stock to continue in beating the S&P 500 index, and to do so at much lower risk than that of the index as a whole. This is an altogether distinctive company with a unique business model led by a legend who for more than a decade has been working also for us.
