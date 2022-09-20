Published on the Value Lab 9/10/22
Mitsui & Co (OTCPK:MITSY) is a pretty interesting Japanese conglomerate that takes positions in a lot of other businesses, primarily in hard asset businesses like commodity and energy, that gives them a fair bit of cyclicality. This is a Warren Buffett stock actually, with Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) investing in it about a year ago. They have some smoothness of earnings thanks to vertical integration in their various segments, but the cyclicality is simply there in most of their businesses. Overall, the company is not expensive on a P/B basis, despite its assets being attractive in the current environment, and its PE ratio looks fair, but there's cheaper Japanese companies out there. Nonetheless, relative to full suite US energy peers, there is some value in Mitsui.
Mitsui is a sogo shosha, essentially a quintessential Japanese general trading company with a business model whereby they take interests in lots of projects, do a lot of distribution and act as an intermediary for a lot of processes. These are its segments and their split measured by core operating cash flow, which is basically operating cash flows excluding working capital effects.
Let's quickly go through the segments by what they do:
The commodity related businesses are doing pretty good in Q1. The iron ore exposure in mineral and resources is a headwind and has limited growth, while energy related products like coal, electricity, oil and gas have been tailwinds to the mineral, energy and infra business respectively. The machinery business is also being supported by strength still in automotive machinery supply, but we don't believe in this market's resilience. In general, the machinery and infra business is being hit by a falling CAPEX cycle.
Chemicals has been solid thanks to the tight fertiliser and agrichemical market following the invasion of Ukraine. Similarly, the grain trading operations within the lifestyle segment are performing well. Iron and steel products have very thin margins due to weak recycling results, although those have improved since the market crash in 2016, and generally tight steel production margins. Parts production should be doing good.
Lifestyle is perhaps the most secularly interesting segment as while exposed somewhat to commodities, it also has other more stable healthcare exposures in Asia. Those are likely contributing to the growth, but the majority is coming from grain volatility. Innovation and corporate development is pretty irrelevant, and pressure on real estate will likely make this segment even more irrelevant in the mix going forward.
Our judgement is that about 85% of the business is cyclical and commodity exposed, while the rest is in more secular markets. In general, your view on energy prices in general should dictate your view on Mitsui.
Most of its interests are fully consolidated, and there are about $1 billion worth of company stock in holding to offset the net financial position. The multiple lies just above 10x EV/EBITDA, but the PE is about 7x because of pretty low below-the-line net costs.
As you can see from the segments, while all have some equity in production and more asset heavy activities, there is always an element of trading and supply that Mitsui will engage in between businesses or within the business vertical. In general, the full-suite activities do smooth out their exposure in commodity related businesses, but many of their businesses remain very cyclical, as said about 85%. The delta of that chunk will depend primarily on energy prices. Our view is that energy prices are likely to hold up quite well. Demand concerns meant speculators reduced the prices of oil for a bit, but OPEC supply cuts and general supply rationality soon followed to support prices. This pattern is likely to continue and therefore Mitsui is an oil play.
The multiples are in line with upstream oil and gas peers. Mitsui is a little more smoothed out than them in our opinion, and are going to have less volatile results. Relative to full suite oil and gas players in the US at least, they are a bit discounted, but in no way extraordinarily underpriced. It is a quality business, and likely the Japanese markets remain less properly parsed than the American ones, so there is probably some value here. The yield isn't bad either at 4%. Solid company.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
