Thinnapob/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:NYSE:DQ) is set for massive growth ahead, as the company continues to optimize its margins with a 28% cost reduction reported thus far. By 2024, DQ is also expected to produce 270K MT of polysilicon, maintaining its position among the top three manufacturers worldwide. This is just behind Tongwei and GCL, with a projected individual capacity of 370K MT by 2023. Impressive indeed, since DQ only produced 86.58K MT in FY2021.

However, the peak Polysilicon prices of RMB 312/ per kg in August 2022 have led the Chinese government to aggressively step up on their crackdowns. There might also be a supply glut in the Chinese market by 2023, with an ambitious total output of 1M MT by the end of 2022 and over 2M MT by 2023. On the other hand, there might also be multiple pull factors from the global new energy market, given the exponential growth in the solar energy demand from one Terawatt in April 2022 to 2.3 Terawatt by 2025. This is probably attributed to the Ukraine war and the global push for accelerated energy independence from record-high oil/gas prices, especially in the EU, where the solar energy market is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 13.92% through 2025.

In the meantime, polysilicon prices will likely remain elevated, since the DQ management has projected between RMB 310 to 320/kg through H2'22, with prices moderating to RMB 250 by H1'23 and RMB 200 by H2'23. However, investors must also note that these prices still represented a significant premium from pre-pandemic levels of RMB 53/kg in December 2019. Nonetheless, due to the US' ongoing solar tariffs and the potential EU ban on Xin Jiang products, DQ investors need to proceed with caution, especially given the impact of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes through 2023 with the projected terminal rate of 4.6%.

DQ Is Set For A Blockbuster Year Indeed

S&P Capital IQ

For its upcoming FQ3'22 earnings call, DQ is expected to report revenues of $1.23B and operating margins of 78%, representing a notable QoQ decline of 0.9% though an improvement of 3.4 percentage points, respectively. The fall is attributed to the company's annual maintenance and technological improvement projects in FQ3 and FQ4'22, temporarily impacting output from its peak capacity of 35.32K MT polysilicon in FQ2'22 to between 31K to 32K in FQ3'22. Otherwise, these top-line numbers still indicate a remarkable YoY growth of 212.06% and 6 percentage points, respectively, pointing to DQ's robust order backlog.

However, given the impacted net income margins from 49.9% in FQ3'21 to 31.1% in FQ3'22, DQ will report lower net incomes of $384M for the upcoming quarter. It represents a massive decline of -38.83% QoQ though still a decent increase of 313.37% YoY. We shall see, since the company may outperform these estimates due to the elevated Polysilicon average selling price of up to RMB 320/kg through H2'22, indicating an 8.1% upside from July levels.

S&P Capital IQ

In the meantime, DQ is expected to report a Free Cash Flow [FCF] generation of $325.5M with an FCF margin of 26.4% in FQ3'22, representing a massive decline sequentially by -67.41% QoQ. However, this number is still impressive, with a projected YoY growth of 243.45%. The company's excellent cash and equivalents at $3.28B in FQ2'22 remain robust for the worsening macroeconomics as well.

S&P Capital IQ

DQ is expected to report an adj. revenue and adj. net income growth at a CAGR of 56.92% and 96.73%, respectively, between FY2019 to FY2024. It is evident that Mr. Market is optimistic about its forward execution, given the upgrade in top-line estimates by 4% since our previous analysis in August 2022. The projected growth in its profitability is also astounding, from net income/FCF margins of 6.8%/-28% in FY2019, 31.6%/8.4% in FY2021, and finally to 26.2%/28.7% in FY2024.

Meanwhile, consensus estimates that DQ will report revenues of $4.42B, net incomes of $2.13B, and FCF generation of $1.13B in FY2022, representing a tremendous YoY growth of 264.67%, 287.83%, and 807.14%, respectively. The upgrade in its top-line growth is due to the company's exemplary operational performance, contributing to a 52.44% YoY increase in its production output from 86.58K MT in FY2021 to 132K MT in FY2022. This is significantly aided by the rally in Polysilicon ASP from $23.54 in FY2021 to $32.92 as of H1'22, compared to $8.77 in FQ4'19.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on DQ, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities in China.

Daqo New Energy: Shines Bright Like A Diamond - Not A Buy Now

So, Is DQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DQ 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

DQ is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.54x and NTM P/E of 2.10x, lower than its 5Y mean of 2.17x and 9.47x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $50.34, down -37.92% from its 52 weeks high of $81.10, though at a premium of 56.33% from its 52 weeks low of $32.20. Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about DQ's prospects, with their price target of $68.00 and a 35.08% upside from current prices.

DQ 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

It is evident by now that DQ's rally post-FQ2'22 earnings call has been meaningfully digested, with a -21.23% retracement since our last analysis in August 2022. However, there is still quite a distance to our price target of $40s, likely due to the baked-in premium from its improved delivery numbers and excellent financial performance in FY2022. Speculatively, we believe that there are still some downsides to current levels, due to its underperforming price action for the past two weeks. Its Chinese ADR status also means that DQ is heavily exposed to Alibaba's (BABA) recent auditing process, where delisting fears remain prevalent as geopolitical relations worsened between the US and China.

Nonetheless, we are re-rating DQ as a Speculative Buy at this time of maximum pain, with the S&P 500 Index already reporting a -24.12% plunge YTD. Investors with higher risk tolerance and long-term trajectory may nibble at the mid-to-high $40s, possibly occurring over the coming week. There are only two main reasons to be bullish on the stock here: DQ's exemplary output of 270K MT by 2024 and the average polysilicon prices of RMB 225/ kg through 2023. Demand for solar panels will remain elevated, attributed to the record-high oil/gas prices from the Ukraine war and the massive growth in solar Capex through 2028, with the global market size expected to hit $1T at an impressive CAGR of 25.9%.

In the meantime, the September CPI released on 13 October 2022 is likely to still show elevated inflation rates, since the US job market remains relatively robust in September, with payrolls increasing by 263K and the unemployment rate falling by 3.5% sequentially. Thereby, triggering more pain for the stock market in general, as the Feds introduce another 75 basis point hike by its November meeting. Therefore, investors should also size their portfolios appropriately, due to the potential volatility.