Amerigo Is An Unusual Copper Play

Oct. 10, 2022 9:50 AM ETAmerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG:CA), ARREF2 Comments
Michael Blair profile picture
Michael Blair
5.78K Followers

Summary

  • Amerigo produces 60 million pounds of copper per year at a cost of about $2.15 per pound of copper.
  • Sustaining capital is about $6 million a year.
  • Debt free and dividend paying.
  • Lots of leverage to higher copper prices.

Red artificial lake

Bora030/iStock via Getty Images

Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) [ARG.TO] is a small capitalization copper producer that produces copper by processing tailings from the large El Teniente copper mine in Chile. For the right to process the tailings and produce the copper, Amerigo pays El Teniente a sliding scale royalty that averages about 30% of revenue. Sustaining capital costs for the processing operation are reported by the company at $6 million a year.

Debt free and dividend paying; Amerigo states its policy is to pay out free cash flow in dividends or use it to repurchase stock and has repurchased about 20 million shares in the past year while paying a CAD0.03 dividend each quarter at the current rate.

Amerigo trades just under CAD1.00 a share so yield is somewhere around 12% and will rise or fall with cash flows depending on copper prices. At prices of US$3.50 per pound of copper or higher, the dividend and sustaining capital costs are well covered and extra dividends are more likely than not. Breakeven is quite low so in a period of soft copper pricing, the company will cancel the dividend and wait for stronger markets.

I created a simple financial model of the Amerigo operations. Here it is.

Spreadsheet

Amerigo model (Blair analysis)

At a copper price of US$3.30 a pound, Amerigo seems overvalued, but at copper prices of US$3.50 a pound or better, the stock is cheap. Copper has been volatile but today is US$3.38 a pound. Amerigo is in its essence a bet on copper prices with the usual operating risks in any processing company.

In the model, I have used constant dollars since the inflation in Chile and foreign exchange outlook is too volatile to model and carries risk in both directions, but I have project higher sustaining costs, rising at 10% a year to reflect the possibility of labor shortages and supply chain effects on processing chemicals, simply for conservatism.

The long term outlook for copper seems robust; seems electric vehicles [EVs] use more than double the amount of copper than internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicles and EVs are rapidly taking share from ICE vehicles. As they do, the electrical grid will need expansion, another tailwind for copper prices, and the likelihood of mine output growing faster than demand seems low given the long lead times for mine approvals in most jurisdictions.

A recession is a short term risk and cannot be discounted since a recession is very likely necessary to curb inflation. Such an event is likely to be a buying opportunity so keep Amerigo on your radar if you worry about recession.

I don't see much downside risk so I opened a position of 25,000 shares.

This article was written by

Michael Blair profile picture
Michael Blair
5.78K Followers
I retired as CEO of an Automotive Parts supplier, and manage an investment portfolio for myself and family. I have a BA in History from Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. I have a graduate certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU and graduate Diploma in Mining Law, Finance and Sustainability from Western University. My first career was as a fighter pilot in the RCAF, and, following my MBA I joined McKinsey & Company, Inc. leaving them for Canadian GE. I left CGE as a Vice President in 1984 and founded The Enfield Corporation Limited ("Enfield") which grew from 243 employees in 1984 to over 10,000 in 1989 when Enfield was taken over and I was replaced as CEO. In 1989, I acquired control of Algonquin Mercantile Corporation, renamed Automodular Corporation in the late 1990's when I turned it to focus exclusively on automotive parts sub-assembly. Along the way, Algonquin turned a few ageing drug stores into Pharmx Rexall Drug Stores Ltd., sold to Katz group in 1997 and today a major Canadian drug store chain. I have been a private investor since 1971 both directly and through a private company controlled by myself and members of my family.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARREF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.