Markets Unlocked 10/10/22: Where Is Crude Oil Going?

  • We maintain our intermediate-term bearish bias and think it makes sense to pursue short-term shorts, as well.
  • Shorting stocks is a difficult and complicated proposition.
  • Typical action would see oil back above $100 bbl pretty easily, with a run toward $120 certainly within the realm of possibility.

In the interest of brevity, I'm going to write this post almost in bullet point format. There's a lot here, so let's get going!

Global stocks are still under pressure

First, stocks had a yo-yo up/down week. We got the anticipated bounce off of the Panic reading on our Market Stress Index (MSI), but that bounce only lasted a few days before the market rolled over and ended the week near lows. We maintain our intermediate-term bearish bias and think it makes sense to pursue short-term shorts, as well. Remember, though, we certainly have a bit of a one-sided market at this time, so the possibility of sharp short covering rallies is very real.

Many measures of oversold conditions remained pegged to the downside. One of the challenges of using overbought/oversold indicators is that they will always show a trend is extended - some nuance in applying them makes all the difference in the world. For now, we're leaning short but are respectful of the upside potential.

Returns by Trading Day, Previous Week

Shorting stocks is a difficult and complicated proposition. In fact, you could make a (strong) argument that it's just not a smart thing to do. And, yet, we do it at times. (And, for the record, we're pretty good at it.) How, when, where, and why are important questions for anyone shorting, and the most important questions are how will you know when you're wrong and where will you get out?

Sector shifts

One of the more impressive moves in the market is the recent relative weakness in real estate. (See, for instance, IYR and other ETFs.) The chart below shows the relative performance of the sector to the S&P 1500. We've seen some other interesting shifts, including minor relative weakness in some key defensive sectors. At this point, we think most of these moves are noise but are watching for them to develop into something more.

Relative performance of Real Estate to the S&P 1500

Crude oil, bullish bias

Second in the big picture, oil has recovered back above the bottom of the large range. We've been watching the range (see chart) for many months and had watched as oil slipped below support. However, last week's strength puts us solidly back in the range, possibly indicating a bigger-picture failure from the bears.

Daily Crude Oil Continuous Contract

This is an important structural point, and strength above that reclaimed support clears the way for higher oil prices - and maybe for much higher prices. Typical action would see oil back above $100 bbl pretty easily, with a run toward $120 certainly within the realm of possibility. This is a major reversal of bias, as action just a week ago pointed to further weakness in oil. We don't see a trade right now in oil but are watching closely.

The week ahead (potentially market-moving data releases)

  • Monday: none
  • Tuesday: none
  • Wednesday: PPI and Core PPI
  • CPI, Jobs numbers, EIA Crude and NG numbers
  • Retail Sales, Import & Export Prices

Adam Grimes has well over two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer. Growing up in an agricultural community in America’s Midwest, Adam’s first trading experiences were in agricultural commodities and futures. He then moved to currency futures, trading during the Asian Financial Crisis, and then on to stock index futures, options, and individual stocks. His trading experience covers all major asset classes–futures, currencies, stocks, options, and other derivatives, and the full range of timeframes from very short term scalping to constructing portfolios for multi-year holding periods. He currently is President of Talon Advisors, LLC, where he writes daily market commentary and institutional advisory. He also shares daily market analysis and educational content at MarketLife, LLC. Prior to his work with these firms, he held the position Partner and Chief Investment Office at Waverly Advisors, VP of Quantitative System Development at Level Partners, LLC, Senior Analyst and Trader at MBF Asset Management on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Chief Technical Strategist at SMB Capital. Adam is the author of The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies, published in 2012 by John Wiley & Sons, and The Art & Science of Trading: Course Workbook, published in 2017 by Hunter Hudson Press. Adam is also a contributing author for several publications on quantitative finance and related topics, and is much in demand as a speaker and lecturer on the topics of technical trading, risk management, and system development. Adam is also an accomplished musician, having worked as a professional composer, and classical keyboard artist specializing in historically-informed performance practices. He is also a classically-trained French chef, having served a formal apprenticeship with chef Richard Blondin, a disciple of Paul Bocuse.

