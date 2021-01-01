A Follow-Up Note On Volkswagen AG Preferred Stock

Summary

  • There is too much confusion on Volkswagen tickers, so we decide to provide an update on the company's different classes of shares.
  • Compared to ordinary shares, Volkswagen's preferred shares give an additional €0.06 in dividend payments; however, Porsche Automobil Holding SE owns more than 50% of the company's total equity capital.
  • With a lower free float, there is a discount on liquidity and controls. Something does not add up on Porsche Automobil Holding SE's valuation.
  • Related to Volkswagen AG's preferred stock, we believe that Volkswagen's assets base is not fairly valued.

Volkswagen Golf GTE is charged at a charging station

balipadma

Here at the Lab, we extensively cover Volkswagen AG's shareholder structure. Our internal team has already analyzed the relationship between Preferred shares and Ordinary shares as well as the recent P911 IPO and the Porsche Automobil Holding SE's (OTCPK:POAHF; OTCPK:POAHY) involvement. Today, we focus on Volkswagen AG Preferred Stock (OTC:VLKPF), benefitting from our previous publication keynote. Below are the most significant key takeaways:

  1. Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY ;OTCPK:VWAPY) is a holding enterprise with worldwide production and a few of the most iconic brands across the globe (many of these entities are run independently such as Lamborghini, Ducati, and of course Porsche).
  2. Volkswagen AG has two types of shares: preference shares with no voting rights (called VOW3 in its home market and VLKPY in the United States) and ordinary shares (called VOW in its home market and VLKAY in the United States).
  3. Volkswagen AG's main shareholder is Porsche Automobil Holding SE which controls 31.9% of the company's preferred shares (after an additional 2.6 million stock purchase in May) and 53.3% of the company's ordinary shares.

Preference Shares with no-voting rights VOW3 and VLKPY

Preference Shares with no-voting rights VOW3 and VLKPY

Ordinary Shares voting with rights VOW and VLKAY

Ordinary Shares with voting rights VOW and VLKAY

Generally speaking, below is a good representation of the different upsides/downsides of owning both types of different share classes.

Preferred Shares vs. Common Shares details

Preferred Shares vs. Common Shares details (Wall Street Prep)

In case of a liquidation event, preferred shares have a priority in reimbursement versus ordinary shares. In addition, preferred shares have dividend priority and especially in Volkswagen's case, the dividend payment is equal to the common shares adding a plus €0.06. It is well presented in the snap below in the last five years.

Volkswagen preferred shares dividend payment

Volkswagen preferred shares dividend payment (Volkswagen AG Annual report 2021)

On the account of the fact that Porsche Automobil Holding SE controls more than 50% of Volkswagen's ordinary shares, voting rights are pointless. In addition, another higher equity stake representing 20% of the total shareholder structure is owned by the State of Saxony, which moreover, probably has no intention to sell. Consequently, over time, preferred shares have traded at a liquidity premium due to a larger free float.

VOW3:GER - Larger free float

VOW3:GER - Larger free float (FT)

Conclusion and Valuation

Even if the ordinary shares are almost in the Porsche family hands, we believe that the discount on the preferred share is not justified. Here, there is something that does not add up, due to the fact that Porsche Automobil Holding SE shares are also heavily discounted by the market (we recently rated the holding company with a clear buy). Here's some more detail, following our analysis: "just the 31.9% value of Volkswagen AG's market cap is higher than Porsche Automobil Holding SE's equity value. €24.5 billion versus €17.98 billion respectively".

In a back-to-basic valuation, no matter voting rights or not, Volkswagen itself is really undervalued. The company is financially well structured and has strong cash flow generation to finance its EV revolution. The company's next key catalyst could be a CMD in 2023 with an IPO from Lamborghini (after the 911 success). According to our team estimates, using a multiple of 22x on EBITDA, Lamborghini could be valued at almost €9 billion, providing full support for our Sum-of-the-Part valuation.

This article was written by

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

