Maskot

The Chart of the Day belongs to the health care company Addus HomeCare (ADUS). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the highest technical buy signals and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/3 the stock gained 1.55%.

ADUS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2021, the company served consumers through 206 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical sell signals but increasing to buy

29.43+ Weighted Alpha

31.11% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 5.28% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.21%

Technical support level at 96.63

Recently traded at 98.50 with 50 day moving average of 93.35

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.56 billion

P/E 31.33

Revenue expected to increase 10.40% this year and another 7.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 15.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 6 strong buy, 2 buy opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets from 104.00 to 135.00 with an average of 116.75

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 77 to 3 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 5 to 0 for the same result

2,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Services

Ranked Overall

2732 out of 4708

Ranked in Sector

526 out of 1183

Ranked in Industry

26 out of 61

Quant ratings beat the market »