Rising Rates And The Effects On U.S. Housing

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • With inflation having soared, the Fed has shifted in 2022 to withdrawing accommodation, raising rates, and shrinking its balance sheet.
  • As for the U.S. real economy, rate hikes hit first through their direct impact on mortgage rates.
  • Future housing construction is likely to be constrained in 2023.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

  • 30-year mortgage rates have more than doubled in 2022
  • The PCE price index, which rose 0.3% in August, is one measure of U.S. inflation tracking

The Federal Reserve’s primary tool for influencing the real economy is in its ability to set short-term interest rates, resulting in shifts in the shape of the yield curve as it responds to the interplay between the economic environment and fiscal policy. With inflation having soared, the Fed has shifted in 2022 to withdrawing accommodation, raising rates, and shrinking its balance sheet.

Personal Consumption Price Inflation

Higher bond yields impact the financial markets through a repricing of equities to reflect new competition from fixed income, as well as to incorporate the removal of incentives for risk-taking that come with a super-accommodative monetary policy. As for the U.S. real economy, rate hikes hit first through their direct impact on mortgage rates.

US 30-Year Mortgage Rates, 10-Year Treasury Yields, and Federal Funds Rates

30-year mortgage rates have more than doubled in 2022. This has made buying a house much more expensive. Houses already under construction are generally completed, but builders typically become more cautious about new projects.

Future housing construction is likely to be constrained in 2023. This lagged impact eventually spreads to all the inputs in the construction process, from labor to wood to appliances, and so forth, reverberating throughout the entire economy. That is, the rate hikes of 2022 have been felt in mortgage rates, but the full impact on the economy, which has already been set in motion, will not be observed until next year.

As for inflation, homes are assets and not part of the Consumer Price Index. The follow-on housing impact to reduce inflation works through the rent component with a long lag. That is, measured core inflation may look sticky now, but the inflation-reduction process has already been put in motion.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.24K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.