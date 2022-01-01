ValeryEgorov

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of October 7, there were 184 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria, unchanged from last month.

Only 26.6% (49 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Adobe Inc ADBE Alphabet Inc A GOOGL Amazon.com Inc AMZN Applied Materials Inc AMAT BlackRock Inc BLK Cisco Systems CSCO Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Compass Minerals International CMP Dominion Energy Inc D Ecolab Inc ECL Emerson Electric Co EMR Equifax Inc EFX Meta Platforms Inc META Guidewire Software Inc GWRE Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE International Flavors & Fragrances IFF Lam Research Corp LRCX Masco Corp MAS Microsoft Corp MSFT Nike Inc B NKE Polaris Inc PII ServiceNow Inc NOW Teradyne Inc TER The Walt Disney Co DIS Tradeweb Markets Inc TW TransUnion TRU Tyler Technologies Inc TYL U.S. Bancorp USB John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A WLY Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH ABB Ltd ABB Airbus SE OTCPK:EADSY Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD ASML Holding NV ASML Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY Core Laboratories NV CLB Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY James Hardie Industries PLC JHX JD.com Inc JD Medtronic PLC MDT Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Sanofi SA SNY Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY Click to enlarge

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of October 7:

Company Name Ticker Altria Group Inc MO American Express Co AXP Amgen Inc AMGN Analog Devices Inc ADI Autodesk Inc ADSK Bank of America Corp BAC Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK.B Biogen Inc BIIB Blackbaud Inc BLKB Boeing Co BA Brown-Forman Corp Class B BF.B Campbell Soup Co CPB Clorox Co CLX CME Group Inc Class A CME Coca-Cola Co KO Colgate-Palmolive Co CL Constellation Brands Inc A STZ CSX Corp CSX Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD Etsy Inc ETSY Fortinet Inc FTNT Gilead Sciences Inc GILD Graco Inc GGG Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Honeywell International Inc HON Intuit Inc INTU JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Kellogg Co K Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS KLA Corp KLAC MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Mastercard Inc A MA MercadoLibre Inc MELI Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Mondelez International Inc MDLZ Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR Moody's Corporation MCO Norfolk Southern Corp NSC Northern Trust Corp NTRS NVIDIA Corp NVDA Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS Pfizer Inc PFE Philip Morris International Inc PM Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Rockwell Automation Inc ROK Roper Technologies Inc ROP S&P Global Inc SPGI Salesforce.com Inc CRM Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc TMO The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL The Western Union Co WU TransDigm Group Inc TDG United Parcel Service Inc UPS Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV VeriSign Inc VRSN Visa Inc Class A V Wells Fargo & Co WFC West Pharmaceutical Services Inc WST Workday Inc Class A WDAY Yum Brands Inc YUM Zoetis Inc Class A ZTS Amphenol Corp Class A APH Allegion PLC ALLE Ambev SA ADR ABEV AstraZeneca PLC AZN Baidu Inc BIDU British American Tobacco PLC A BTI Dassault Systemes SE OTCPK:DASTY Fanuc Corp OTCPK:FANUY Nestle SA OTCPK:NSRGY Novartis AG NVS Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC OTCPK:RBGLY Royal Bank of Canada RY The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Unilever PLC UL Click to enlarge

All in all, we have 129 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Up from 101 a month ago.)

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

73 of the 129 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM ABB Ltd ABB Adobe Inc ADBE Airbus SE OTCPK:EADSY Alphabet Inc A GOOGL Amazon.com Inc AMZN American Express Co AXP Amphenol Corp Class A APH Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Applied Materials Inc AMAT Autodesk Inc ADSK Bank of America Corp BAC Blackbaud Inc BLKB BlackRock Inc BLK Brown-Forman Corp Class B BF.B Cisco Systems CSCO CME Group Inc Class A CME Coca-Cola Co KO Colgate-Palmolive Co CL Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA CSX Corp CSX Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ Emerson Electric Co EMR Equifax Inc EFX Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY Fanuc Corp ADR OTCPK:FANUY GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM KLA Corp KLAC Lam Research Corp LRCX MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Masco Corp MAS Mastercard Inc A MA MercadoLibre Inc MELI Meta Platforms Inc META Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Mondelez International Inc MDLZ Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR Nestle SA ADR OTCPK:NSRGY Nike Inc B NKE Norfolk Southern Corp NSC Northern Trust Corp NTRS Novartis AG ADR NVS Pfizer Inc PFE Philip Morris International Inc PM Polaris Inc PII T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC AD OTCPK:RBGLY Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Royal Bank of Canada RY Salesforce.com Inc CRM Sanofi SA SNY ServiceNow Inc NOW Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY Teradyne Inc TER Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc TMO The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Unilever PLC ADR UL United Parcel Service Inc UPS U.S. Bancorp USB VeriSign Inc VRSN Visa Inc Class A V West Pharmaceutical Services Inc WST The Western Union Co WU Workday Inc Class A WDAY Yum Brands Inc YUM Click to enlarge

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of October 7:

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces.