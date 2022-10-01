Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 5, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 30th, 2022.
2 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was -2.27% (up from -5.77% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+1.23%) while Emerging Market Income lagged (-4.56%).
0 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 1 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.63% (up from -3.41% last week). The top sector by NAV was Covered Call (-1.21%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Real Estate (-5.32%).
The sector with the highest premium was Sector Equity (-2.33%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-15.22%). The average sector discount is -7.45% (down from -7.14% last week).
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was MLPs (+1.17%), while Convertibles (-2.57%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.29% (up from -1.85% last week).
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is MLPs (+0.86), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Preferreds (-1.63). The average z-score is -1.03 (down from -0.95 last week).
The sectors with the highest yields are Asia Equity (15.62%), Global Equity (13.68%), and Covered Call (12.91%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.52% (up from +9.27% last week).
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Calamos Global Total Return
|(CGO)
|-11.52%
|12.24%
|5.72%
|0.1
|-10.99%
|-1.28%
|Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc
|(NMS)
|-9.07%
|4.70%
|7.31%
|0.3
|-10.07%
|-2.46%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|-7.42%
|18.52%
|-19.87%
|-3.1
|-5.08%
|0.00%
|abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
|(ACP)
|-7.39%
|18.26%
|-2.23%
|-2.0
|-10.25%
|-3.45%
|Highland Income Fund
|(HFRO)
|-7.32%
|9.54%
|-34.88%
|-4.3
|-11.43%
|-1.46%
|PCM Fund
|(PCM)
|-7.16%
|12.11%
|6.02%
|-3.2
|-7.58%
|-2.22%
|PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd
|(PTY)
|-6.45%
|12.40%
|4.93%
|-2.2
|-7.41%
|-2.66%
|Barings Participation Investors
|(MPV)
|-6.07%
|7.17%
|-24.65%
|-2.4
|-4.29%
|0.00%
|PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income
|(PGP)
|-6.05%
|12.98%
|-0.78%
|-1.4
|-7.67%
|-5.72%
|Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp
|(ETV)
|-5.85%
|10.24%
|8.98%
|0.7
|-6.28%
|-1.24%
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Gabelli Utility Trust
|(GUT)
|17.49%
|8.61%
|100.86%
|1.3
|3.57%
|-5.45%
|First Trust Energy Income And Growth
|(FEN)
|10.46%
|7.79%
|7.99%
|2.2
|8.83%
|-5.56%
|abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc.
|(FCO)
|7.31%
|17.87%
|18.39%
|-0.7
|1.95%
|-4.34%
|Eagle Capital Growth
|(GRF)
|7.25%
|11.02%
|-6.68%
|0.8
|-4.56%
|-2.78%
|Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr
|(EOT)
|5.39%
|4.44%
|-2.65%
|0.0
|3.75%
|-1.98%
|First Trust Senior FR Inc II
|(FCT)
|5.12%
|8.34%
|-7.66%
|-1.2
|4.60%
|-1.19%
|Cohen & Steers Infrastructure
|(UTF)
|4.97%
|7.88%
|2.92%
|1.1
|0.55%
|-7.95%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income II
|(PNI)
|4.93%
|6.02%
|0.76%
|0.9
|1.79%
|-3.18%
|Nuveen Variable Rate Pref & Inc Fund
|(NPFD)
|4.89%
|9.64%
|-9.37%
|0.0
|1.87%
|-3.61%
|First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp
|(FGB)
|4.58%
|11.70%
|-12.42%
|-1.3
|-2.08%
|-7.20%
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
September 27, 2022 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering.
September 26, 2022 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering.
September 19, 2022 | Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Completes Rights Offering.
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
October 4, 2022 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Transferable Rights Offering.
October 3, 2022 | Tortoise Announces Tender Offers for its Closed-End Funds.
September 20, 2022 | First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Approval of Liquidation.
September 8, 2022 | BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering.
August 11, 2022 | Abrdn's U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Special Shareholder Meetings Relating to Proposed Acquisition of Assets of Four Delaware Management Company-Advised Closed-End Funds.
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
October 3, 2022 | Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Postpones Monthly Distribution on Common Shares.
------------------------------------
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
Boosters
The tender offers for the Tortoise midstream/infrastructure funds (TYG) (NTG) (TTP) (NDP) (TPZ) have been announced. These are tender offers that have been proactively instituted by management as part of a discount management program, rather than something that the managers were strong-armed into as a reaction to activist pressure.
The reason that tender offers are beneficial to investors is because they allow cashing out of a CEF close to NAV. With all of these midstream/infrastructure funds trading at deep discounts, this represents an instant profit on part of one's holdings. Moreover, since the shares are being repurchased at a slight discount to NAV, there is a small accretive effect to the NAV/share as well.
On the flip side, the reason that CEF managers typically don't willingly conduct tender offers is because they reduce AUM and hence fee income. Thus, the fact that Tortoise is conducting these offers voluntarily is a sign of management alignment with shareholders, in my opinion.
We own TYG in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, and intend to fully tender our shares. The tender offers are for 5% of outstanding shares at 98% of NAV. If more than 5% of shareholders tender their shares, the proportion of shares accepted will be pro-rated. This means that if one elects to tender all of their shares, a minimum of 5% of shares will be accepted, but possibly more depending on how many other shareholders tender. For example, if 50% of shareholders tender, then 10% of an investor's shares will be accepted for repurchase.
The offers will expire on November 1, 2022. Our recommendation for anyone holding any of the Tortoise funds is to tender all of your shares. Remember to inform your broker of your decision to tender (preferably a few days in advance of the expiry date as some brokers may have earlier internal deadlines), as the default action is to not tender.
Moreover, in the unlikely event that TYG or the other CEFs trade higher than a -2% discount (i.e., narrower than a -2% discount or at a premium), then one should not tender as you would get a better price by selling on the open market.
Nick previously discussed the TYG tender offer more conclusively here: TYG: Tender Offer Triggered Worth Playing For Shareholders (Portfolio Holding) (public link).
Note to public readers: commentary on NCZ distribution postponement and RIV rights offering were posted in separate articles.
Our goal at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. We achieve this by:
It's the combination of these factors that has allowed our Income Generator portfolio to massively outperform our fund-of-CEFs benchmark ETF (YYY) whilst providing growing income, too (approx. 10% CAGR).
Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter!
Closed-end fund corporate actions such as rights offerings and tender offers present both significant opportunities and risks. We cover these regularly for members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, allowing them to profit or avoid losses.
Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FGB, OXLC, TYG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments