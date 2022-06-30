Bonterra Energy - Prepared For Takeoff

Oct. 11, 2022 6:57 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNE:CA), BNEFF
Michael Blair
Summary

  • Debt too high for several years but now coming into line.
  • Free cash flow now about CAD$90 million.
  • Only 36 million shares outstanding.
  • Allocation of free cash flow to dividends once debt repaid suggests dividend rate of ~$2.00 plus a share.

Bonterra Energy (BNE.TO) (OTCPK:BNEFF) is a longtime favorite of mine despite my taking a large loss on the stock when prices fell in 2020. Chairman and until recently CEO George Fink is legendary in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB") and management counts.

As at June 30, 2022 Bonterra reported debt of about CAD$210 million and cash flow for the first half of 2022 of CAD$99 million. Commodity prices remain firm and I believe H2 2022 will see a similar level of cash flow. The company says free cash flow for the full year will approximate CAD$90 million and all of that will be used to repay debt. Returns at the drill bit at today's prices (WTI prices from US$60 to US$100) produce returns on capital of 124% to 206% according to Bonterra' estimates.

Bonterra's relatively conservative hedge book suggests the actual results will lie within the range shown in the Cardium Economics chart above. By year end, Bonterra estimates the bank portion of its debt will fall to the CAD$50 range and total debt by implication to somewhere around CAD$120 million as CAD$90 of free cash flow is used to retire debt. At that point, debt levels are well below 1 x cash flow and should not overly concern investors.

I expect Bonterra will keep retiring debt until it is virtually eliminated and will then direct its free cash flow to payment of dividends. Assuming commodity prices don't collapse, CAD$90 of free cash flow would pay a dividend of about CAD$2.50 a share. I expect prudent management will retain some cash but do think a CAD$2.00 dividend rate is possible in 2024.

I have modeled the company's operations based on the data in their disclosure documents and my own estimates of decline rate and capital efficiency, and my conclusion is that the company's estimates are conservative. Here is my model:

Based on a valuation of 4 x EBITDA, I see value somewhere around CAD$23 a share, more than double today's trading price.

Recession risk is real and plays a part in what might otherwise be a discounted price in the market, but the global energy shortage militates against a steep decline in commodity prices and Bonterra's hedge book has 2023 protected by and large.

I think BNEFF stock is undervalued and have opened a position of 30,000 shares. If commodity prices remain firm, Bonterra's debt will disappear and the company will become a source of long-term dividend income for me.

This article was written by

Michael Blair
I retired as CEO of an Automotive Parts supplier, and manage an investment portfolio for myself and family. I have a BA in History from Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. I have a graduate certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU and graduate Diploma in Mining Law, Finance and Sustainability from Western University. My first career was as a fighter pilot in the RCAF, and, following my MBA I joined McKinsey & Company, Inc. leaving them for Canadian GE. I left CGE as a Vice President in 1984 and founded The Enfield Corporation Limited ("Enfield") which grew from 243 employees in 1984 to over 10,000 in 1989 when Enfield was taken over and I was replaced as CEO. In 1989, I acquired control of Algonquin Mercantile Corporation, renamed Automodular Corporation in the late 1990's when I turned it to focus exclusively on automotive parts sub-assembly. Along the way, Algonquin turned a few ageing drug stores into Pharmx Rexall Drug Stores Ltd., sold to Katz group in 1997 and today a major Canadian drug store chain. I have been a private investor since 1971 both directly and through a private company controlled by myself and members of my family.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNEFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

