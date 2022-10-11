Published on the Value Lab 11/10/22
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is a company we cover from time to time. Let's update our models with a substantially declined price and comment on the previous quarter's developments, outlining the key points we'll be following for in the next quarter as it relates to the LIVN thesis, which remains much the same around the optionality provided by neuromodulation with multiple large trials running and in particular difficult-to-treat depression, a very large market. We find that LIVN is very undervalued.
Let's have a look at some of the key data from Q2 starting with revenue.
The revenue picture is pretty easy to account for:
Where things get more complicated is with profit.
Profits are in general decline except for within corporate. The reason here is that some one-off legal costs are declining very meaningfully relative to last year. There may be new legal costs related to the Milan ruling but that's currently not easily quantifiable except for the possibility of $519 million in maximum damages based on the claim. We use that in the EV for our valuation of LIVN to be conservative - it is being fully and maximally accounted for in valuation.
Going back to segment declines, they are in part due to issues with procurement, troubles with supply chain and higher freight costs. Freight is apparently the most of the pressures especially in cardiopulmonary which is a more global business, but in neuromodulation there is also the issue of higher clinical trial costs as LIVN onboards more patents on the trials to try get a signal in the data for it to move its trials into insurable and approved products.
We calculate that EBIT can more than quadruple if all the neuromodulation trials work out and reasonable levels of penetration into the prevalent treatment areas is managed. So what stage are we at with each?
While the ANTHEM and OSPREY trials could produce very successful products that would change the company profile, let's focus just on DTD which is the largest in terms of prevalence and by far the closest to becoming commercialised, since it has been approved since a decade ago.
With the declines in the stock price, and even with discounting all fair multiples for the various businesses by 25%, we get the following valuation. We have annualised the EBIT figures.
The implied per patient value assuming the only relevant market is people on electroshock therapy for their DTD is $3.1k. That's really not a lot considering this an implant and the price of electroshock therapy, which costs on average $15k a year. If more people would be open to the implant it comes down to $100 per patient in value.
Overall, the decline in the LIVN stock renders the opportunity from DTD very undervalued. With the other trials underway as well, the implied multiple on LIVN is far lower than 7x EV/EBIT on that future potential income, assuming somewhat generous penetration and prevalence. But the DTD situation is enough to make the company pretty undervalued, even also considering the potential liability from the Milan lawsuit.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
