Key union rejects deal

with freight railroads.

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

sees recession starting in next 6-9 months, markets could get 'disorderly'. Ex-Fed chair

Ben Bernanke

: U.S. not in anything like dire straits seen in 2008.

Nissan to book ~$687M loss

as it sells Russian business for €1.

