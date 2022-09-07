Win McNamee

Thesis

In a recent interview on CNBC, JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon predicted that the U.S. will likely fall into a recession within the next 6 - 9 months. Talking about the war, oil crisis, and consumer balance sheets, Dimon also hinted that the S&P 500 (SPX) might have 20% more downside.

Jamie Dimon's warning about a potential recession and 20% downside is in line with similar warnings from notable investors, including Michael Burry, Ken Griffin, Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller.

Jamie Dimon's Warning

Already in June, Jamie Dimon had warned investors of an economic "hurricane." But his comments on CNBC on October 10th were much more articulated.

Although Jamie Dimon highlighted that the U.S. economy is still doing well, as compared to Europe being already in a recession, he voiced concerns that a recession within the next 6 - 9 months might be very likely. But despite the negative implications of an economic contraction, Jamie Dimon actually talked in a relaxed fashion about the issue:

Currently the U.S. economy is still doing well. U.S. consumers still have money... they are spending 35% more than pre-covid. Their balance sheets are in a good shape. Therefore, even if we go into a recession, they are going to be in a much better shape than in 2008.

When asked about his estimates "how long" and "how severe" the recession could likely be, Jamie Dimon wasn't confident to give an answer. In his opinion, "nobody really knows," but he wouldn't necessarily rule out that "whatever it is," it could only be "mild."

According to Dimon, the much more pressing challenges are structural and long-term, highlighting: (1) inflation; (2) rising interest rates; (3) quantitative tightening; and (4) the war in Ukraine.

But you can't talk about the economy, without talking about the stuff in the future. And this is serious stuff. This is inflation... rates have gone up more than people expected already. And will keep rising for a little bit further... it is QT, which we never had before. And it is the war.

Expect Market Volatility

Jamie Dimon highlighted that investors should brace for volatile markets. In fact, volatility is a guarantee - in his opinion. Moreover, it is likely that the future volatility be not only to the downside but also more aggressive and "painful" than in the recent past.

You have already seen markets down a bit. No IPO's. High yields... but it has still been orderly. I think it is possible to see it be disorderly sometime in the near future.

So, what does disorderly mean? As I understand it, Dimon is hinting on a crash, as he also encouraged investors to be "very very cautious."

Although equity markets across the world are down by more than 20% YTD (for reference, the S&P 500 is down almost 25%, and the Nasdaq 100 is down more than 30%), Jamie Dimon believes, that, depending on a soft landing versus hard landing outcome, investors should brace for "another easy 20%" downside.

Seeking Alpha

Still Excessive Silliness In Valuations

20% more downside is not that unreasonable, and a target in line with comments from Stanley Druckenmiller and Ray Dalio.

Notably, the average drawdown for the S&P 500 in historical bear markets was 37.6% - with a drawdown of 49.1% following the dot.com burst and a drawdown of 56.8% following the housing bubble burst in 2008/2009.

AWealthOfCommonSense.Com

On September 30, Burry highlighted that as of that day, there were still 218 companies trading in the U.S. with greater than $1 billion valuation and negative TTM EBITDA of at least $100 million.

Twitter, @Michael Burry Stock Tracker

Commenting that this "silliness" in markets must go, Burry implies that especially those overvalued growth companies should re-price sharply to the downside.

Conclusion

Investor Implication

Jamie Dimon's takeaway for investors is simple: be very, very cautious, as the S&P 500 could have another "easy" 20% to fall.

When will be the time to turn bullish? Well, honestly I do not know. But here is what Michael Burry has recently tweeted: "No, we have not hit bottom yet… watch for failure, then look for the bottom."

Trade Recommendation

If an investor considers buying a hedge against a market drop, then I believe selling PUT spreads would provide the most value for money -- given that long-only on PUTs demands a too-high vega.

Personally, I recommend the 95/85%-Moneyness PUT spreads on the SPX with about 60 DTE. The maximum pay-off of the trade would give a payout of approximately 5:1, if the SPX closes at 85% moneyness at expiration (ref, ca. 3085 strike).