SQQQ Metrics Still Indicate A Bear Market Bottom

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
716 Followers

Summary

  • This is a follow up to an earlier SQQQ article I wrote on August 1st. While the timing of that first article was poor, current metrics still support the conclusion.
  • Short term traders in SQQQ have a proven history of good timing. They are generally net buyers of this triple short fund at tops and net sellers at lows.
  • Because of this, the 39% decline in SQQQ shares outstanding since the market top in August indicates we are probably at an intermediate term market bottom.
  • This is supported by the current ratio of total assets in ProShares bull and bear funds, which acts as a contrary opinion indicator. It implies too many investors currently expect prices to go lower.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up article to an article written on August 1st titled: Massive Buying In SQQQ Indicates A Bear Market Bottom. There is no doubt the timing of the article was bad since the S&P 500 has fallen 11.6% since publication and the price of SQQQ has gone from $39.89 to $59.07 up 48%. A short-term trader would have clearly benefitted by going opposite the recommendation. That said, we still believe current metrics in SQQQ indicate we are in the area of bear market lows. I want to reiterate that we are using SQQQ metrics to help determine long-term market trends, not short-term trading.

Let’s go over the basic numbers to see what they currently show.

The Price Action Of SQQQ

This shows a five-year history of the price of SQQQ.

NAV of SQQQ (Michael McDonald)

It is clear from this five-year chart that SQQQ is for short-term traders, it is not for long-term investors. Since 2018, the fund is down 97%. The 3X leverage of the fund is what produces the large, short-term price changes that some short-term traders desire.

SQQQ Shares Outstanding

The shows the correlation between SQQQ sjhares outstanding and highs and lows of the market

SQQQ Shares Outstanding vs the SPY (Michael McDonald)

Plotting shares outstanding of SQQQ against the S&P 500 shows rather good timing by short-term traders who use this ETF. It shows, on a relative basis, the greatest number of shares outstanding occurring at short-term market tops and fewer outstanding shares at short-term bottoms, after prices have fallen.

This means that more people are entering the fund than leaving it as prices reach highs, then, after prices have fallen, more traders are leaving the fund than entering it. This fact is pointed to by the five black line arrows, and it was not clear at the time of the first article.

The recent large drop from 133,951,000 shares outstanding on August 18th to 81,451,000 shares last Friday – a decline of 39% (indicated by the last arrow on the right) - appears to suggest there is a high probability we are at an intermediate term market low.

Market Low Confirmed By The Ratio Of Assets In ProShares Bull And Bear Funds

Plotting the S&P 500 against asset ratio of bull and bear Proshare funds

Proshare Bull-Bear Asset Ratio (Michael McDonald)

The ProShares "bull to bear" asset ratio is another way we measure investor sentiment. It takes the dollar value in all the ProShares bull funds and divides it by the dollar value of all the bear funds. At the market top in December there was over 10 times more money in bullish ProShares ETFs than bear market ETFs. It is now down to a little over two.

It’s a contrary opinion indicator. For example, it clearly shows the surge of money into ProShares bull funds from September to December of last year, right before the start of the bear market. The ratio went from 6.5 to 10.5. Extremely bad timing.

What’s important now is that the asset ratio went to new lows as the S&P returned to the price lows of May. Notice the broken green lines in the graph. It’s flat for stocks and slanted lower for the asset ratio. This means that even more ProShares investors believe the market’s headed lower than at the May low. This again is what you want to see if you’re a contrarian. It suggests stock prices should move higher over at least the intermediate term.

An Important Caveat

While I'm not so worried about the American economy dragging down the stock market, I am worried about the risk of a global financial crisis doing it, triggered by the actions of narrow-minded central bankers focused on just their own economy. While central banks are looking after their own economies, no agency is looking after the well-being of the entire global financial system. This is a serious issue, which I explain in the Article I just wrote on the Puts and Calls ratio.

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
716 Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.