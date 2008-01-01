The Bursting Of A Stock Market Superbubble

Summary

  • The 13 years ending 2021 are among the best for stock market returns.
  • This year could be the beginning of the bursting of a superbubble that inflated over the previous 13 years.
  • Baby boomers cannot afford to bet against the bursting of bubbles at this time in their lives.

Businessman Popping The Stock Market Bubble

DNY59

In January of this year, I wrote Lucky 13: History of 13-Year Investment Returns that shows that the 13 years ending 12/31/21 is one of the best on record, so I postulated that the next 13 years might not be so good. The "Roaring 2010s" might have set the stage for the "Depressing 2020s."

13-year returns

Standard & Poor's and Target Date Solutions

The inflation of a superbubble

The last 13 years are unique in their persistence of good positive investment returns year after year. There was no risk.

Annual returns

Standard & Poor's and Target Date Solutions

The only "volatility" was prices going up, leading to many articles about the length and magnitude of the recovery from the 2008 crash.

As of the end of 2021, the recovery was the longest on record. By historic standards, a correction was 7.5 years overdue.

Market cycles

Target Date Solutions

And the magnitude of the rise brought it to superbubble levels, where a superbubble is defined as a market that rises more than 3 standard deviations from the trend. Many measures of expensiveness had risen to this level, like the P/E ratio and the Buffett Indicator.

Buffet Indicator

Business Insider

The deflation of a superbubble

So far 2022 has delivered corrections in both stocks and bonds. It's interesting to note that recent commentators use the word "volatility" to mean losses because it softens the bad news. We now have downside volatility, something we haven't seen since 2008.

Investment losses

S&P and Vanguard

There are many explanations for the declines, including investor behavior. Crestmont Research documents that investor fear takes hold when inflation is extreme - either high or low.

Fear & Greed

Crestmont Research

Price/Earnings ratios are a manifestation of investor fear or greed. Investor euphoria leads investors to pay a premium for earnings, while fear makes them frugal.

The question on everyone's mind is how low will prices go. Many, including Jeremy Grantham, believe the US stock market is bursting a superbubble that according to this article:

Some examples of previous modern superbubbles in the financial markets are the 1929 stock market crash, the 1970s, and the 2000 dot-com bubble. These events are extreme in historical nature and can see drops in prices of 50% to 90%.

If the ultimate decline is between 50% and 90%, the stock market has another 34%-88% drop ahead. The worst may be yet to come.

Conclusion

As is the usual case in bear markets, Wall Street advises "buy the dip" and "stay the course." That will work if Grantham and others are wrong, and this is not the bursting of a superbubble.

But 78 million baby boomers cannot afford to risk their lifetime savings at this time because most are in the "Risk Zone" during which losses can irreparably spoil the rest of their lives. We each get only one passage through the Risk Zone, and this zone is currently extremely risky. Baby boomers need to move to safety which means Treasury bills and intermediate-term TIPS, in my opinion.

This article was written by

Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.96K Followers
Please visit https://babyboomerinvesting.show o I'm author of 3 books: Baby Boomer investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, & 2 books on target date funds I’m smart with 2 Masters degrees and 55 years in financial consulting. I’m semi-retired, and prefer helping my fellow baby boomers rather than playing golf. I’m worried that our country, & most others, is playing with fire in its money printing. I’m here to help – that’s my legacy. spaceI help investors deal with life’s investment challenges, with the objective of enjoying a comfortable long retirement. I’m passionate about questioning and improving upon entrenched stale practices like jamming everyone into cookie cutter model portfolios. That's why I produce the Baby Boomer Investing Show live on Youtube and Facebook every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. Watch live or replay by searching for "Age Sage Robo" on Facebook or Youtube. Please watch and support our Boomer Investing Show on Patreon ( https://www.patreon.com/user?u=35204315&fan_landing=true ) and visit our SA Blog at https://seekingalpha.com/account/authorboard/instablog . As president of Age Sage Robo (please Google), and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I’m responsible for model development using my patented process . I have more than 50 years of financial service experience and hold a U.S. Patent for a time-tested glide path investment process that helps investors navigate the complicated financial decisions they face as they accumulate and preserve assets for their retirement years. Age Sage & GlidePath use this process to build Target Date, Special Purpose, and Life Span Portfolios that are tailored to the specific requirements of clients. My extensive financial career began at A.G. Becker Pension Consultants where I advised on the investment policies of several trillion dollars of retirement plan assets. After Becker I started my own consulting firms that developed innovative services for investors and the financial advisors who serve them. I’ve earned a BS and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. I am author of the book "The Remarkable Metamorphosis of Target Date Funds" and co-author of "The Fiduciary Handbook for Understanding and Selecting Target Date Funds"

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I authored the book "Baby Boomer Investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s"

Comments (4)

